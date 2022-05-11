Chelsea recorded a 3-0 victory away against Leeds United in a Premier League fixture played on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
'Na small remain make Lukaku miss am' - Reactions as Chelsea beat down Leeds United
Chelsea fans believe Lukaku deserved a goal for his hard work against Leeds United.
Chelsea went in front as early as the fourth minute when Mason Mount converted a ball through to him by Reece James.
In the 24th minute, Leeds United were reduced to 10-men when Daniel James was sent off by Center Referee Anthony Taylor as Chelsea went to the halftime break with a one goal lead.
Mount would provide Christian Pulisic to double Chelsea's advantage in the 55th minute.
In the 83rd minute, Romelu Lukaku scored from a ball through to him by Hakim Ziyech to wrap up the game.
Chelsea would hold on to pick up three points and now have a four point advantage against London rivals Arsenal in the race for Champions League football next season.
Chelsea returned to winning ways thanks to Belgian striker Lukaku. Lukaku put in an impressive all-round performance to lead the Blues to victory at Elland Road.
Lukaku grabbed the headlines at the weekends when he scored two goals in the draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Lukaku almost misses goal against Leeds United
After finding the back of the net for the first time since December in the Premier League Chelsea fans were hopeful the Belgian star would continue his good form against Leeds United.
Lukaku did not score in the opening stages but was impressive in his all round game. When he scored Chelsea's third goal there were conversations on if Lukaku took the chance properly.
See what Chelsea fans said about Lukaku's goal below
