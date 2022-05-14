BUNDESLIGA

Reactions as Bayern Munich held by Wolfsburg in final game of the season

'"It's very possible that this was my last game for Bayern' reactions as Lewandowski wins the Bundesliga golden boot for the 7th time after 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg.

Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw by Wolfsburg in their final Bundesliga fixture of the season played on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Bayern Munich the newly crowned champions in Germany took the lead as early as the 17th minute when Josip Stanisic converted a ball through to him by Joshua Kimmich.

In the 40th minute, Laureus Award winner Robert Lewandowski scored Bayern Munich's second when he converted a ball through to him by Thomas Muller.

Jonas Wind pulled one back for Wolfsburg in the 45th minute when he converted a ball through to him by Max Kruse.

Wolfsburg went to the halftime break a goal down and in the 58th minute Kruse equalized from a ball through to him by Mickey van de Ven.

That would be the last goal of the game as both teams ended their season with a draw.

After the game it was confirmed that reigning FIFA Men's Best Player Robert Lewandowski has won the Bundesliga golden boot for the seventh time, equaling Gerd Müller's record.

Lewandowski took to his official Instagram account to reflect on the season with a message that said, "Huge thanks to my teammates and coach for the entire season. Also thanks to all the fans, my family and friends for their support."

The Poland forward also revealed that he is uncertain about his future in the post match interview.

He said, "I can confirm that I spoke with Hasan (Salihamidžić) and informed him that my decision had been made and I would not be extending my contract with FC Bayern. Both sides have to think about the future. We have to find the best solution for both sides.

"It's very possible that this was my last game for Bayern. I cannot say that at 100%, but it may have been (my last). We want to find the best solution for me and for the club."

