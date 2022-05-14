AS Roma were held to a 1-1 draw by Venezia in the Serie A fixture played on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Reactions as AS Roma held by Venezia in last home game of the season
Mourinho reacts as David Okereke 1st minute goal for Venezia denies AS Roma as they points prepare for Europa Conference League final.
After a disappointing 2-0 loss to Fiorentina on Monday, AS Roma aimed to bounce back against Venezia.
Nigerian striker David Okereke scored in the first minute to give Venezia a shock lead.
Venezia will have to play the rest of the game with 10 men as Sofian Kiyine was sent off with a straight red card.
Venezia would take the lead to the halftime break. In the 70th minute, Eldor Shomurodov equalized for AS Roma.
READ ALSO - Mourinho reacts as Ademola Lookman forces Leicester City's 1st European semi-final goal against Roma
After receiving a yellow card, Venezia removed Okereke for Dennis Johnsen while Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi was brought on for Domen Crnigoj.
Venezia with 10-men defended well as AS Roma were unable to find find a late winner.
Mourinho reacts to AS Roma draw
The draw was AS Roma's last outing this season at home. Jose Mourinho's men take on Torino in their last league game of the season before facing a Cyriel Dessers led Feyenoord in the final of the Europa Conference League.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Mourinho stated that the game was all about appreciating the fans.
He said, "After the end of the game it was once more family. The goal has always been to thank them.
"There is a way of always giving thanks: giving everything. Even today we did it. In the end, if we can also give a title I would say it is deserved for us, but truly deserved for them. They are the fans who deserve the most.
"If it happens to Milan or Inter when they win the championship, I think it means a lot more. The family is always there when you win, when you don't win it's a different story. This is a very special club with special people.
"We gave everything, we deserved to win and win big. Obviously playing 10 for a long time gives you the chance to do what we did. A hug to all of Venice."
More from category
-
'Werey Mbappe!' - Reactions as Messi's brace helps PSG sink Montpellier, misses out on hat-trick
-
Reactions as AS Roma held by Venezia in last home game of the season
-
'Why MOUNT your energy on me?' - Simi's and other reactions as Chelsea conclude FA Cup heartbreak trilogy