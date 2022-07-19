WAFCON 2022

'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

CAF wants Nigeria out, reactions as 9 women Super Falcons knocked out with Ojoro by Morocco.

Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal
Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal

The Super Falcons of Nigeria lost on penalties to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Super Falcons will not defend their title in the final of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The team led by captain Onome Ebi dominated the first half as both sides went to the break level.

To start the second half, the Super Falcons were reduced to 10 women as Halimatu Ayinde was sent off after the referee consulted Video Assistant Referee

In the 62nd minute Uchenna Kanu scored to put the Super Falcons in front. The lead did not last long as the WAFCON 2022 hosts equalized through Sanaa Mssoudy.

African Women's Footballer of the Year winners (Full List from 2001)

Who will the Super Falcons meet in the semifinals after Cameroon quarterfinal clash?

'I think we are ready to match up with any team'- Uchenna Kanu fired up after brace against Burundi

Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal
Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal Pulse Nigeria

Shortly after Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade was sent off as the Super Falcons were down to nine women.

In the penalty shoot-out, the Super Falcons lost 5-4 with Gotham FC forward Ifeoma Onumonu the only player to miss her spot kick.

Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal
Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal Pulse Nigeria

Nigerians blamed the match officials and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the Super Falcons semifinal loss.

The reactions on social media were interpreted to be in favor of the Atlas Lionesses as the host nation.

Many dispute the intervention of VAR for the Super Falcons red cards but a similar incident occurred and and the Moroccan player was not sent off.

Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal
Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal Pulse Nigeria

Nigerians were of the opinion that the African football governing body conspired to see the downfall of the Super Falcons in their quest for a 10th WAFCON title.

See reactions below

Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal
Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal Pulse Nigeria
Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal
Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal Pulse Nigeria
Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal
Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal Pulse Nigeria
Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal
Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal

    'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

  • Moses Simon Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

    Moses Simon Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

  • Aguero and Henry team up to met Barcelona stars in Miami

    Aguero and Henry team up to meet Barcelona stars in Miami [Video]

Recommended articles

Player Ratings: Onome Ebi's age catches up with her as Super Falcons WAFCON quest ends in Morocco

Player Ratings: Onome Ebi's age catches up with her as Super Falcons WAFCON quest ends in Morocco

'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

Dream Over! Morocco's Lionesses beat gallant 9-woman Super Falcons

Dream Over! Morocco's Lionesses beat gallant 9-woman Super Falcons

Moses Simon Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Moses Simon Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Ronaldo in my plan, to stay beyond this season - Erik Ten Hag

Ronaldo in my plan, to stay beyond this season - Erik Ten Hag

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Winners List [Updated 1957 - 2021]

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Winners List [Updated 1957 - 2021]

Trending

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

Top 10 most expensive African players of all time

Victor Osimhen ranks in the Top 3 while Mohamed Salah is No 9 on the list of the most expensive African players of all time
WAFCON 2022

Rasheedat Ajibade: Is Super Falcons star a Christian or a Muslim?

Rasheedat Ajibade: Is Super Falcons star a Christian or a Muslim?

African Women's Footballer of the Year winners (Full List from 2001)

Asisat Oshoala, Thembi Kgatlana, and Gaelle Eganamouit are all past winners of the African Women's Footballer of the Year Award given by CAF