'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

The Super Falcons will not defend their title in the final of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The team led by captain Onome Ebi dominated the first half as both sides went to the break level.

To start the second half, the Super Falcons were reduced to 10 women as Halimatu Ayinde was sent off after the referee consulted Video Assistant Referee

In the 62nd minute Uchenna Kanu scored to put the Super Falcons in front. The lead did not last long as the WAFCON 2022 hosts equalized through Sanaa Mssoudy.

Shortly after Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade was sent off as the Super Falcons were down to nine women.

In the penalty shoot-out, the Super Falcons lost 5-4 with Gotham FC forward Ifeoma Onumonu the only player to miss her spot kick.

Nigerians react to Super Falcons, CAF, red card and penalty

Nigerians blamed the match officials and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the Super Falcons semifinal loss.

The reactions on social media were interpreted to be in favor of the Atlas Lionesses as the host nation.

Many dispute the intervention of VAR for the Super Falcons red cards but a similar incident occurred and and the Moroccan player was not sent off.

Nigerians were of the opinion that the African football governing body conspired to see the downfall of the Super Falcons in their quest for a 10th WAFCON title.

