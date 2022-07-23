'When are we sacking Waldrum' - Nigerians want immediate removal of coach after Super Falcons lose bronze medal to Zambia

The team led by Randy Waldrum fell behind through an own goal by goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie in the early stages of the game.

The Super Falcons could not recover as the Copper Queens held on to their advantage to get the victory at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca on Friday, July 22, 2022.

The defeat means the Super Falcons campaign at the tournament ended in a defeat just like their opening group loss to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

Pulse Nigeria

Gift Monday and Waldrum get blame for Super Falcons loss

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are nine time champions of Africa and expected to win their 10th title in Morocco.

After defeat to the host nation in the semifinals, Nigerian were positive in their reaction to the team as they played with nine women as Halimatu Ayinde and Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade both received red cards.

However the defeat against Zambia triggered negative reactions from Nigerian football fans who blamed the coach Randy Waldrum for the defeat.

Pulse Nigeria

According to the reactions on Twitter, Nigerian football fans have lost faith in Waldrum and do not believe that he has the capacity to take charge of the Super Falcons and provide the desired results.

The reactions to Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) star Gift Monday were also negative as the fans blamed her for wasting several chances.

See reactions to Waldrum and Gift Monday below

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria