‘Terry is a Barcelona legend’ - Reactions as Chelsea icon confesses love for Barcelona

Terry took to his official Instagram account to hold a session with his followers on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

The Chelsea legend made the session interactive with the fans posing questions on his successful career.

Terry replied as much as he could, revealing some unknown information that would go viral on social media.

Terry on Barcelona

While Terry responded to a lot of questions about his time at Chelsea and their success.

The 41-year-old who is now a developmental coach at Chelsea, explained some of his football preferences.

Terry was asked about the dominant Barcelona side that conquered Europe with some of the best football.

He responded by revealing his admiration for Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona and some of their players

Asked about the best team you've played against, Terry responded "FC Barcelona, Easily the best team ever in my generation."

Asked Are you a secret Barcelona fan, Terry responded, 'Was it too obvious. No secret Yes I am, I love Barcelona."

Asked Best Player you've played against, Terry responded, 'Leo Messi and Ronaldinho'

Asked other than Stamford Bridge and Wembley what was your favorite Stadium and why? Terry responded with a Barcelona badge.

Terry played for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for several years and is considered a Chelsea legend.

He had several battles with Barcelona over the years and twitter erupted following his admiration for the Spanish side.

