‘Terry is a Barcelona legend’ - Reactions as Chelsea icon confesses love for Barcelona

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

To the shame of Chelsea fans, even John Terry is in love with Barcelona.

Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona
Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona

Chelsea legend John Terry made it known that he is a Barcelona fan through several posts on social media.

Recommended articles

Terry took to his official Instagram account to hold a session with his followers on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

The Chelsea legend made the session interactive with the fans posing questions on his successful career.

Terry replied as much as he could, revealing some unknown information that would go viral on social media.

Chelsea plot sensational swap deal for Victor Osimhen

Chelsea drop home jersey for 2022/23 season [Photos]

Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen on 4-year deal

Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona
Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona Pulse Nigeria

While Terry responded to a lot of questions about his time at Chelsea and their success.

The 41-year-old who is now a developmental coach at Chelsea, explained some of his football preferences.

Terry was asked about the dominant Barcelona side that conquered Europe with some of the best football.

He responded by revealing his admiration for Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona and some of their players

Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona
Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona Pulse Nigeria

Asked about the best team you've played against, Terry responded "FC Barcelona, Easily the best team ever in my generation."

Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona
Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona Pulse Nigeria

Asked Are you a secret Barcelona fan, Terry responded, 'Was it too obvious. No secret Yes I am, I love Barcelona."

Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona
Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona Pulse Nigeria

Asked Best Player you've played against, Terry responded, 'Leo Messi and Ronaldinho'

Asked other than Stamford Bridge and Wembley what was your favorite Stadium and why? Terry responded with a Barcelona badge.

Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona
Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona Pulse Nigeria

Terry played for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for several years and is considered a Chelsea legend.

He had several battles with Barcelona over the years and twitter erupted following his admiration for the Spanish side.

See reactions below

Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona
Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona
Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona
Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona
Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona
Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona
Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Barcelona's Memphis Depay has revealed plans to visit Nigeria

    Memphis Depay set to storm Nigeria soon

  • Reactions as Chelsea icon John Terry confesses love for Barcelona

    ‘Terry is a Barcelona legend’ - Reactions as Chelsea icon confesses love for Barcelona

  • Dele-Bashiru, Kalu shine as Watford held by Panathinaikos in pre-season

    Dele-Bashiru, Kalu shine as Watford held by Panathinaikos in pre-season

Recommended articles

Greatest Sports Movies of all-time

Greatest Sports Movies of all-time

“Cristiano is not for sale - Erik Ten Hag fires back at wantaway Manchester United star Ronaldo

“Cristiano is not for sale” - Erik Ten Hag fires back at wantaway Manchester United star Ronaldo

'We did our best' - Burundi's coach declares after heavy defeat against Nigeria

'We did our best' - Burundi's coach declares after heavy defeat against Nigeria

CAF drops Amoo in 5-man final shortlist for Young Player of the Year Award

CAF drops Amoo in 5-man final shortlist for Young Player of the Year Award

‘Terry is a Barcelona legend’ - Reactions as Chelsea icon confesses love for Barcelona

‘Terry is a Barcelona legend’ - Reactions as Chelsea icon confesses love for Barcelona

Moses Simon drops out as Salah, Mane make 10-man shortlist for CAF Player of the Year Award

Moses Simon drops out as Salah, Mane make 10-man shortlist for CAF Player of the Year Award

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana

Victor Osimhen risks going to jail, Ikeja court orders his arrest

Victor Osimhen risks going to Jail, Ikeja court orders his arrest

Giannis Antetokounmpo and family team up with Burna Boy [Photos]

Giannis Antetokounmpo and family team up Burna Boy