'Stay safe in Europa' - Reactions as African brothers help Bayern Munich embarrass Barcelona again

Barcelona were already destined for Europa League football after Inter Milan defeated Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in the other group game that kicked off early.

Despite their demotion to the Europa League, Bayern Munich would not take it easy on Barcelona to seal the top spot in the group.

It took Bayern Munich just 10 minutes to score the first goal as Senegalese forward Sadio Mane received a ball from Serge Gnabry, beat Hector Bellerin, and found the back of the net.

Gnabry was again the provider of the second goal for Cameroon striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Bayern Munich went to the halftime break with a two-goal lead and in the 56th minute, Gnabry put the ball past Marc-André ter Stegen but was ruled out as offside.

Benjamin Pavard added a third assisted by Gnabry in additional time. Bayern Munich sealed the three points and serve Barcelona another embarrassment in front of their fans at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Reactions as Bayern Munich embarrass Barcelona

Following the defeat, several names rose to the top of the trends.

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele was ridiculed for another disappointing performance in a big game.

Bellerin also was not spared of criticism for failing to handle the threat posed by Mane and Gnarby.

Lewandowski left Bayern Munich to win the Champions League at Barcelona and was reminded of his comments after the defeat.

Some Barcelona fans were of the opinion that the club is in need of Lionel Messi after missing out on the Champions League knockout stages for the second time since he left.