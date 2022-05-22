'Zero goal difference' -Reactions as Wilfred Zaha downs Manchester United in final game of season

United were looking to finish the season strongly after a largely disappointing campaign.

Twitter

However, it was literally more of the same once again today, with the Red devils failing to win their final game of the season.

Wilfred Zaha struck in the 37th minute to put the Eagles ahead at Selhurst Park and give them a 1-0 win.

The Red devils failed to impress under their new manager Erik Ten Hag who was also in attandance for the game at Sehurst park.

Twitter

The Red devils looked poised for Europa conference league spots , but their blushes were spared after West Ham fell to a 3-1 defeat at Brighton, which meant the Red devils would no doubt now play Europa league football next season as they finished 6th on the standings in the 2021/22 Premier league season.