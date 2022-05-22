WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Zero goal difference' -Reactions as Wilfred Zaha downs Manchester United in final game of season

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Social media reactions as 'ticket busters' Manchester United reminded fans of how embarrassing they can be in the final game day of the premier league season, seal Europa league spot.

Social media reactions as Manchester United lose final game of the season
Social media reactions as Manchester United lose final game of the season

Manchester United slumped to a 1-0 loss away at Crystal Palace in the final day of the 2021/22 Premier league season

Recommended articles

United were looking to finish the season strongly after a largely disappointing campaign.

Zaha scored the only goal in the game for Crystal Palace as they defeated Man United in their final game of the 2021/22 Premier league season
Zaha scored the only goal in the game for Crystal Palace as they defeated Man United in their final game of the 2021/22 Premier league season Twitter

However, it was literally more of the same once again today, with the Red devils failing to win their final game of the season.

Wilfred Zaha struck in the 37th minute to put the Eagles ahead at Selhurst Park and give them a 1-0 win.

The Red devils failed to impress under their new manager Erik Ten Hag who was also in attandance for the game at Sehurst park.

Erik Ten Hag was in attendance at Selhurst Park as Man United lost to Crystal Palace
Erik Ten Hag was in attendance at Selhurst Park as Man United lost to Crystal Palace Twitter

The Red devils looked poised for Europa conference league spots , but their blushes were spared after West Ham fell to a 3-1 defeat at Brighton, which meant the Red devils would no doubt now play Europa league football next season as they finished 6th on the standings in the 2021/22 Premier league season.

Following United's disappointing final game of the Premier league season on Saturday evening, fans took to social media to react:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Social media reactions as Manchester United lose final game of the season

    'Zero goal difference' -Reactions as Wilfred Zaha downs Manchester United in final game of season

  • Social media reactions as Arsenal defeat Everton to confirm Europa league spot

    'First class flight to Europa' - Reactions as Arsenal demolish Everton, confirm return to Europe

  • Reactions as Manchester City beat Liverpool to Premier League title

    'Gerrard slipped again' - Reactions as Gundogan's 2 goals help Manchester City beat Liverpool to win 2022 Premier League title

Recommended articles

Reactions as AC Milan thrash Sassuolo 3-0 to win Scudetto

All 4 Nigerians missing as Watford lose to Chelsea in final game of the season

All 4 Nigerians missing as Watford lose to Chelsea in final game of the season

No show for Ihenacho as Lookman helps Leicester City finish on a high

No show for Ihenacho as Lookman helps Leicester City finish on a high

Iwobi's handball not enough as Arsenal fail to reach Champions League despite thrashing Everton

Iwobi's handball not enough as Arsenal fail to reach Champions League despite thrashing Everton

'Zero goal difference' -Reactions as Wilfred Zaha downs Manchester United in final game of season

'Zero goal difference' -Reactions as Wilfred Zaha downs Manchester United in final game of season

Zaha's goal not enough to send Manchester United to Europa Conference League

Zaha's goal not enough to send Manchester United to Europa Conference League

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha reunites with Ronaldinho

Okocha and Ronaldinho are reunited in Dubai
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'How much can we get for Iheanacho' - Reactions as Leicester City draw with Chelsea

Iheanacho did not play well as Leicester City played out 1-1 draw with Chelsea
SERIE A

Reactions as AS Roma prepare for Europa Conference League final with 3-0 thrashing of Torino

Tammy Abraham scores two goals as AS Roma beat Torino 3-0
SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen celebrates Napoli legend Diego Maradona [Photos]

Victor Osimhen celebrates Maradona with Argentina jersey