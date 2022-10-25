Reactions as Werner inspires Leipzig to shock Real Madrid

It was a fast start for Leipzig as Josko Gvardiol converted a goal from b Andre Silva.

In the 18th minute, Christopher Nkunku scored to make it a two-goal lead for Leipzig.

Vinicius Junior pulled one back for Real Madrid assisted by Marco Asensio.

Real Madrid went to the halftime break as Leipzig 2-1 lead. Former Chelsea man Timo Werner was assisted by Mohamed Simakan as Leipzig extended their advantage.

Rodrygo pulled one back from the penalty spot but was not enough as Leipzig held on to claim all three points.

Pulse Nigeria

Reactions as Real Madrid lose to Leipzig

Former Chelsea man converted his chance to extend Leipzig's lead and received praise for his performance.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti gave his thoughts on the performance as his team suffered their first defeat this season in all competitions.

Ancelotti, “You learn more from one defeat than ten wins in a row.

“I'm not angry, it's a defeat. It bothers us but we have another chance to be first.

“I can’t criticize a team that has done so well, so far. We didn’t play the way we wanted to."

Real Madrid have already qualified for the Champions League knock out stages despite the loss.