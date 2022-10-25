Reactions as Werner inspires Leipzig to shock Real Madrid

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Former Chelsea star Timo Werner shines as Leipzig give Real Madrid 1st loss this season.

Reactions as Werner inspires Leipzig to shock Real Madrid [Photos]
Real Madrid suffered a 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig in a Premier League fixture played on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

It was a fast start for Leipzig as Josko Gvardiol converted a goal from b Andre Silva.

In the 18th minute, Christopher Nkunku scored to make it a two-goal lead for Leipzig.

Vinicius Junior pulled one back for Real Madrid assisted by Marco Asensio.

Real Madrid went to the halftime break as Leipzig 2-1 lead. Former Chelsea man Timo Werner was assisted by Mohamed Simakan as Leipzig extended their advantage.

Rodrygo pulled one back from the penalty spot but was not enough as Leipzig held on to claim all three points.

Former Chelsea man Timo Werner was assisted by Mohamed Simakan as Leipzig extended their advantage Pulse Nigeria

Former Chelsea man converted his chance to extend Leipzig's lead and received praise for his performance.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti gave his thoughts on the performance as his team suffered their first defeat this season in all competitions.

Ancelotti, “You learn more from one defeat than ten wins in a row.

“I'm not angry, it's a defeat. It bothers us but we have another chance to be first.

“I can’t criticize a team that has done so well, so far. We didn’t play the way we wanted to."

Real Madrid have already qualified for the Champions League knock out stages despite the loss.

They return to action in the Champions League against Celtic to determine top spot in their final group game scheduled for November 2, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi

