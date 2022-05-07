Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League fixture played on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea fans blame Werner as Lukaku scores in 2-2 draw against Wolves
The first ended without a goal for both sides as Ruben Loftus-Cheek's strike in the 38th minute was disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
Lukaku on fire for Chelsea
Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku put Chelsea in front when he converted a penalty in the 56th minute.
It was the first time Lukaku would find the back of the net for Chelsea in the Premier League since December 2021.
In the 58th minute, Lukaku double Chelsea's advantage when he converted a ball through to him by Christian Pulisic.
Wolves would pull one back in the 79th minute when Trincao converted a ball through to him by Chiquinho.
In additional time, Chiquinho provided the Conor Coady the equalizer as Wolves snatched a draw at Stamford Bridge.
Werner blamed for Wolves draw
After the game, German forward Timo Werner rose to the top of the trends on Twitter.
According to Chelsea fans, Thomas Tuchel should not have taken off Lukaku but Werner.
Werner was guilty of not converting several chances and in some instances refused to play Lukaku through on goal.
The frustration for Chelsea fans was intense as the American businessman, investor, and philanthropist Todd Boehly who recently bought the club from Roman Abramovich attended his first game.
Chelsea fans are upset that the poor performance w=by Werner may also cost them Champions League football next season.
See reactions to Werner below
