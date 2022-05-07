WHAT'S BUZZIN

Chelsea fans blame Werner as Lukaku scores in 2-2 draw against Wolves

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Chelsea fans blast Werner for not passing as 100 million Lukaku scores PL goal for the 1st time since December

Romelu Lukaku scored 2 goals as Chelsea beat Wolves 2-1
Romelu Lukaku scored 2 goals as Chelsea beat Wolves 2-1

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League fixture played on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Stamford Bridge.

Recommended articles

The first ended without a goal for both sides as Ruben Loftus-Cheek's strike in the 38th minute was disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Romelu Lukaku scored 2 goals as Chelsea beat Wolves 2-1
Romelu Lukaku scored 2 goals as Chelsea beat Wolves 2-1 Pulse Nigeria

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku put Chelsea in front when he converted a penalty in the 56th minute.

It was the first time Lukaku would find the back of the net for Chelsea in the Premier League since December 2021.

In the 58th minute, Lukaku double Chelsea's advantage when he converted a ball through to him by Christian Pulisic.

Romelu Lukaku scored 2 goals as Chelsea beat Wolves 2-1
Romelu Lukaku scored 2 goals as Chelsea beat Wolves 2-1 Pulse Nigeria

Wolves would pull one back in the 79th minute when Trincao converted a ball through to him by Chiquinho.

In additional time, Chiquinho provided the Conor Coady the equalizer as Wolves snatched a draw at Stamford Bridge.

After the game, German forward Timo Werner rose to the top of the trends on Twitter.

According to Chelsea fans, Thomas Tuchel should not have taken off Lukaku but Werner.

ALSO READ - Reactions as EA Sports release FIFA 22 Team Of The Season

ALSO READ - Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly led consortium as new owners

ALSO READ - Roman Abramovich demands 697 billion naira loan be 'repaid' as takeover hangs in limbo

Werner was guilty of not converting several chances and in some instances refused to play Lukaku through on goal.

The frustration for Chelsea fans was intense as the American businessman, investor, and philanthropist Todd Boehly who recently bought the club from Roman Abramovich attended his first game.

Romelu Lukaku scored 2 goals as Chelsea beat Wolves 2-1
Romelu Lukaku scored 2 goals as Chelsea beat Wolves 2-1 Pulse Nigeria

Chelsea fans are upset that the poor performance w=by Werner may also cost them Champions League football next season.

See reactions to Werner below

Chelsea fans are not happy with Timo Werner after 2-2 draw with Wolves
Chelsea fans are not happy with Timo Werner after 2-2 draw with Wolves Pulse Nigeria
Chelsea fans are not happy with Timo Werner after 2-2 draw with Wolves
Chelsea fans are not happy with Timo Werner after 2-2 draw with Wolves Pulse Nigeria
Chelsea fans are not happy with Timo Werner after 2-2 draw with Wolves
Chelsea fans are not happy with Timo Werner after 2-2 draw with Wolves Pulse Nigeria
Chelsea fans are not happy with Timo Werner after 2-2 draw with Wolves
Chelsea fans are not happy with Timo Werner after 2-2 draw with Wolves Pulse Nigeria
Chelsea fans are not happy with Timo Werner after 2-2 draw with Wolves
Chelsea fans are not happy with Timo Werner after 2-2 draw with Wolves Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Romelu Lukaku scored 2 goals as Chelsea beat Wolves 2-1

    Chelsea fans blame Werner as Lukaku scores in 2-2 draw against Wolves

  • Paul Pogba shows off moves recovering from Calf Injury

    Paul Pogba shows off dance skills recovering from calf injury

  • Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' throwback pictures.

    Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Recommended articles

I'm not talking about it - Tuchel's incredible decision to dismiss Lukaku's 2-goal haul against Wolves

Awoniyi shines as Union Berlin run riot at Freiburg

Awoniyi shines as Union Berlin run riot at Freiburg

Chelsea fans blame Werner as Lukaku scores in 2-2 draw against Wolves

Chelsea fans blame Werner as Lukaku scores in 2-2 draw against Wolves

Osimhen fires blanks but Napoli capitalise on Juventus’ slip for 3rd spot with narrow Torino victory

Osimhen fires blanks but Napoli capitalise on Juventus’ slip for 3rd spot with narrow Torino victory

Rohr reveals why he did not give Dessers more chances in the Super Eagles squad

Rohr reveals why he did not give Dessers more chances in the Super Eagles squad

Victor Moses' first goal in 2022 leads Spartak Moscow to easy win in Russia

Victor Moses' first goal in 2022 leads Spartak Moscow to easy win in Russia

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Blame Yaya Toure and his babalawo' - Reactions as Benzema and Rodrygo help Real Madrid kill Guardiola's Champions League dream

Yaya Toure is to blame for Guardiola's Manchester City losing to Real Madrid
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style [Photos]

Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Femi knows i got him' - Anthony Joshua teams up with DJ Cuppy at Oxford University

Anthony Joshua teams up with DJ Cuppy at Oxford University
LA LIGA

'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu

Social media reactions following bizzare fan chants at Santiago Bernabeu in Real Madrid's title win