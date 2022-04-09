WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Nna, Chelsea don vex' - Reactions as Werner and Mount combine for 6-0 destruction of Southampton

Tosin Abayomi
After a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in midweek, Chelsea decided to punish Southampton with a 6-0 loss.

Chelsea bounced back after defeat to Real Madrid with a 6-0 victory away at Southampton
Chelsea recorded a 6-0 victory away against Southampton in a Premier League fixture played on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Thomas Tuchel's men bounced back after a disappointing 1-3 loss to Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League first-leg quarterfinal fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Marcos Alonso scored the first goal of the game as early as the eighth minute when he converted a ball through to him by Mason Mount.

Mount scored the second in the 16th minute, Timo Werner added a third in the 21st minute while Kai Havertz in the 31st minute put in the fourth to give Chelsea a comfortable lead at the halftime break.

Werner scored his second of the game in the 49th minute to put Chelsea five goals up. Mount also recorded his brace in the 54th minute for Chelsea's sixth of the game.

The Blues would hold on for a convincing win after disappointment in the Champions League.

Chelsea fans took to social media to praise the response of their team following back to back defeats.

The Blues fans stated that the Chelsea players were angry and decided to take out their frustrations on Southampton hence a barrage of goals scored.

See reactions to the game by Chelsea fans below

