'Who is Ward-Prowse? - Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League Player of the Year award

The nominees list rose to the top of the trend on Twitter as Manchester United target man Cristiano Ronaldo was missing.

Player of the Year nominees

There were eight nominees for the Premier League Player of the Year. Nominees are Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold with two goals and 12 assists.

West Ham midfielder Jarrod Bowen with 10 goals and 10 assists. Manchester City duo Joao Cancelo with seven assists, Kevin De Bruyne with 15 goals and seven assists.

Others are Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka with 11 goals and six assist, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah with 22 goals and 13 assists,

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min with 21 goals and seven assist, Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse with nine goals and five assists.

Manager of the Season nominees

There are five nominees for the Manager of the Season award. The nominees are Brentford boss Thomas Frank, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe.

Others include Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira

Young Player of the Season

There are seven nominees for the Young Player of the Season award.

The nominees are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher on loan at Crystal Palace this season and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Others are Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell, West Ham’s Declan Rice and Arsenal youngster of Nigerian descent Bukayo Saka.

Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Ward-Prowse

Upon release of the nominees, Manchester United fans took to Twitter to lament the absence of star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was missing on the list and Manchester United fans were surprised that the two time Player of the Month was snubbed for Southampton's Ward-Prowse.

See reactions below

