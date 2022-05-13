WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Who is Ward-Prowse? - Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League Player of the Year award

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Manchester United fans are not happy that Ward Prowse was nominated ahead of Ronaldo.

Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Ward-Prowse for Premier League award
Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Ward-Prowse for Premier League award

On Friday, May 13 the Premier League revealed nominees for the 2021/22 season awards.

Recommended articles

The nominees list rose to the top of the trend on Twitter as Manchester United target man Cristiano Ronaldo was missing.

There were eight nominees for the Premier League Player of the Year. Nominees are Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold with two goals and 12 assists.

Reactions as Ronaldo is snubbed for Premier League award
Reactions as Ronaldo is snubbed for Premier League award Pulse Nigeria

West Ham midfielder Jarrod Bowen with 10 goals and 10 assists. Manchester City duo Joao Cancelo with seven assists, Kevin De Bruyne with 15 goals and seven assists.

Others are Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka with 11 goals and six assist, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah with 22 goals and 13 assists,

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min with 21 goals and seven assist, Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse with nine goals and five assists.

There are five nominees for the Manager of the Season award. The nominees are Brentford boss Thomas Frank, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe.

Reactions as Ronaldo is snubbed for Premier League award
Reactions as Ronaldo is snubbed for Premier League award Pulse Nigeria

Others include Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira

There are seven nominees for the Young Player of the Season award.

The nominees are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher on loan at Crystal Palace this season and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Reactions as Ronaldo is snubbed for Premier League award
Reactions as Ronaldo is snubbed for Premier League award Pulse Nigeria

Others are Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell, West Ham’s Declan Rice and Arsenal youngster of Nigerian descent Bukayo Saka.

Upon release of the nominees, Manchester United fans took to Twitter to lament the absence of star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was missing on the list and Manchester United fans were surprised that the two time Player of the Month was snubbed for Southampton's Ward-Prowse.

See reactions below

Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League award
Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League award Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League award
Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League award Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League award
Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League award Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League award
Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League award Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League award
Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League award Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Ward-Prowse for Premier League award

    'Who is Ward-Prowse? - Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League Player of the Year award

  • Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

    Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

  • Gerard Pique called out on Instagram by Lionel Messi's friend over the PSG star's controversial exit from Barcelona

    Lionel Messi's family member brands Pique a 'liar, spiteful and envious' in stunning revelation

Recommended articles

'Who is Ward-Prowse? - Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League Player of the Year award

'Who is Ward-Prowse? - Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League Player of the Year award

4 players that were BLATANTLY omitted from the Player of the Season nominees list

4 players that were BLATANTLY omitted from the Player of the Season nominees list

Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

NFF destroyed a family by sacking me - Gernot Rohr

NFF destroyed a family by sacking me - Gernot Rohr

Lionel Messi's family member brands Pique a 'liar, spiteful and envious' in stunning revelation

Lionel Messi's family member brands Pique a 'liar, spiteful and envious' in stunning revelation

Gabe Vincent leads Miami Heat in assists to qualify for the Eastern Conference final

Gabe Vincent leads Miami Heat in assists to qualify for the Eastern Conference final

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' throwback pictures.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Just beg Yaya Toure' - Reactions following Haaland's imminent Man City transfer

Social media reactions to Erling Haaland's imminent transfer to Manchester City
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style [Photos]

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi celebrates 39th birthday in style

Lyon defender axed from squad following dressing room farting galore

Marcelo was banished from Lyon for constantly farting in the dressing room