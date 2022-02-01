Tom Brady announces retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL

Tosin Abayomi
A seven-time Super Bowl winner, Tom Brady arguably the greatest NFL player of all time has stepped away from the sport.

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement.

The 44-year-old took to his official Instagram account to post a message stating he has retired from the sport

Brady's statement in part said, “I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition—if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game.

“There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady was the 199th pick in round six of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Tom Brady has finally retired from the NFL after 22 seasons
Tom Brady has finally retired from the NFL after 22 seasons

The quarterback went on to establish himself as the backbone of the New England Patriots franchise from 2000 until 2019.

During his time with the Patriots, Brady won six Super Bowl titles four Super Bowl MVP, and three NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards.

He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the title and was named Super Bowl MVP in his first season.

His retirement comes after two seasons with the Buccaneers and 22 years in the league.

Brady still has a chance to be named MVP as he leaves the sport after recording 43 touchdown passes and 5,316 yards this season.

With seven Super Bowl titles, Brady leaves arguably the best player in NFL history and becomes Hall of Fame eligible beginning in 2027.

