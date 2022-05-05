'Mourinho has done it' - Reactions as Tammy Abraham sends Roma to ECL final at the expense of Leicester City

The Serie A outfit recorded a 1-0 victory against Premier League giants Leicester City in a second leg semifinal fixture played on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Leicester City recorded a 1-1 draw against Roma in the first leg played at the King Power Stadium in the United Kingdom.

Brendan Rodgers team needed a better result in the return leg against Mourinho's team.

With just 11 minutes gone, AS Roma were in front as Tammy Abraham converted a ball through to him by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Super Eagles stars Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho featured in the game but could not find the back of the net for Leicester City.

Lookman was taken off for Daniel Amartey while Iheanacho was introduced in place of Harvey Barnes at halftime.

Abraham's strike would be the only goal of the game as AS Roma withstood late pressure from Leicester City to book a spot in the final.