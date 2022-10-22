'Never give up' - Reactions as Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner for Nottingham Forest against former club Liverpool

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi reminds Klopp of his mistake selling him with winning goal against Liverpool.

Reactions as Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner for Nottingham Forest against former club Liverpool
Reactions as Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner for Nottingham Forest against former club Liverpool

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Taiwo Awoniyi was the hero for Nottingham Forest as they recorded a 1-0 victory against Liverpool at home in a Premier League fixture played on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Read Also

Nottingham Forest has struggled for points this season despite a heavy inflow of new players during the summer transfer window.

Against a Liverpool side coming fresh off a 1-0 win against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest had their best performance of the season.

The first half ended without a goal with Liverpool dominating much of the ball.

To start the second half, Nottingham Forest pushed forward and were rewarded in the 55th minute when Taiwo Awoniyi was able to pounce on a rebound.

Liverpool tried to get an equalizer as Nottingham Forest defended well after taking off Awoniyi for defender Joe Worrall.

Nottingham Forest would hold on to their advantage and pick up their first Premier League victory in 10 games.

Taiwo Awoniyi was able to pounce on a rebound in the 55th minute to put Nottingham Forest in front against Liverpool
Taiwo Awoniyi was able to pounce on a rebound in the 55th minute to put Nottingham Forest in front against Liverpool Pulse Nigeria

Super Eagles star Awoniyi rose to the top of the trends following his winning goal for Nottingham Forest against Liverpool.

Awoniyi was signed by Liverpool in 2015 but never made a competitive appearance for the club.

Unable to get a UK work permit, Awoniyi was on six occasions loaned to clubs in Germany, Netherlands, and Belgium.

In his first game against his former side Liverpool, Awoniyi was able to score the winning goal for Nottingham Forest and chose not to celebrate out of respect.

Awoniyi was not voted Man of the Match but received praise from Nottingham Forest fans on social media rising to the top of the trends.

See reactions below

Awoniyi returns to action when Nottingham Forest travels to face league leaders Arsenal in their next fixture scheduled for Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Sadio Mane rested for Barcelona as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim

    Sadio Mane rested for Barcelona as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim

  • Olympic Eagles hold Tanzania to 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam

    Olympic Eagles hold Tanzania to 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam

  • Reactions as Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner for Nottingham Forest against former club Liverpool

    'Never give up' - Reactions as Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner for Nottingham Forest against former club Liverpool

Recommended articles

Sadio Mane rested for Barcelona as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim

Sadio Mane rested for Barcelona as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim

Olympic Eagles hold Tanzania to 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam

Olympic Eagles hold Tanzania to 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam

'Never give up' - Reactions as Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner for Nottingham Forest against former club Liverpool

'Never give up' - Reactions as Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner for Nottingham Forest against former club Liverpool

Revenge! Taiwo Awoniyi scores to condemn former club Liverpool to 3rd defeat

Revenge! Taiwo Awoniyi scores to condemn former club Liverpool to 3rd defeat

Premier League Matchday Live

Premier League Matchday Live

Super Falcons drawn into Group B, to face co-hosts Australia, Republic of Ireland, Canada

Super Falcons drawn into Group B, to face co-hosts Australia, Republic of Ireland, Canada

Sanusi unable to help Porto as Benfica grab away win to extend league lead

Sanusi unable to help Porto as Benfica grab away win to extend league lead

Messi and Mbappe combine as PSG beat Ajaccio

Messi and Mbappe combine as PSG beat Ajaccio

Big decision: Spalletti to drop either Osimhen or Raspadori against Mourinho's Roma

Big decision: Spalletti to drop either Osimhen or Raspadori against Mourinho's Roma

Trending

Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Perea and Sanchez during the game. Photo credit: Bild

31-year-old escapes punishment after showing his pen*s during a match