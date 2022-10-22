'Never give up' - Reactions as Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner for Nottingham Forest against former club Liverpool

Nottingham Forest has struggled for points this season despite a heavy inflow of new players during the summer transfer window.

Against a Liverpool side coming fresh off a 1-0 win against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest had their best performance of the season.

The first half ended without a goal with Liverpool dominating much of the ball.

To start the second half, Nottingham Forest pushed forward and were rewarded in the 55th minute when Taiwo Awoniyi was able to pounce on a rebound.

Liverpool tried to get an equalizer as Nottingham Forest defended well after taking off Awoniyi for defender Joe Worrall.

Nottingham Forest would hold on to their advantage and pick up their first Premier League victory in 10 games.

Pulse Nigeria

Awoniyi return to haunt Liverpool

Super Eagles star Awoniyi rose to the top of the trends following his winning goal for Nottingham Forest against Liverpool.

Awoniyi was signed by Liverpool in 2015 but never made a competitive appearance for the club.

Unable to get a UK work permit, Awoniyi was on six occasions loaned to clubs in Germany, Netherlands, and Belgium.

In his first game against his former side Liverpool, Awoniyi was able to score the winning goal for Nottingham Forest and chose not to celebrate out of respect.

Awoniyi was not voted Man of the Match but received praise from Nottingham Forest fans on social media rising to the top of the trends.

