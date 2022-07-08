WAFCON 2022

'Super Falcons is not your mate' - Reactions as Nigeria beats Botswana 2-0 in 2nd group game

Tosin Abayomi
'Super Falcons see their wife' - Nigerians react to 2-0 win against Botswana without Oshoala and Plumptre.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria recorded a 2-0 victory against Botswana in their second group C game played on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

The Super Falcons aimed to bounce back after a 2-1 loss to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in their opener.

Goals from Ifeoma Onumonu and gave the Super Falcons their first points of the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

There were mixed reactions to the Super Falcons victory at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat.

The Super Falcons went in front in the 21st minute when Gotham FC striker converted a ball through to her by Halimatu Ayinde.

To start the second half, Benfica midfielder Christy Ucheibe double the Super Falcons advantage from a corner kick by Sevilla winger Nicole Payne.

The Super Falcons would hold on to get all three points and keep touch with group leaders South Africa .

After the victory, Nigerians took to social media to praise the Super Falcons for their performance.

It was a much better outing by Randy Waldrum's team as they dominated from start to finish.

With Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala Oshoala missing, Nigerians were satisfied that the team did not let her absence cost them against the Birds of Botswana.

See reactions to the Super Falcons win below

