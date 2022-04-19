'Why did Fergie come and watch this match' - Reactions as Salah, Diaz and Mane help Liverpool thrash Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield

Tosin Abayomi
Liverpool produced a dominant display to see off rivals Manchester United 4-0 in a Premier League fixture played at Anfield on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United is well documented as they battled for supremacy in England.

Liverpool came into the game chasing Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Just five minutes into the game, Liverpool went in front when Luiz Diaz converted a ball through to him by Mohamed Salah.

Salah scored Liverpool's second of the game when he converted a ball through to him by Sadio Mane as the Reds held on to a two-goal advantage at the halftime break.

Diaz then turned provider for Mane to score the third in the 68th minute.

Liverpool showed their superiority throughout the game dominating their rivals from start to finish.

Salah grabbed his second of the game in the 85th minute from a pass by Diogo Jota.

After the game, Liverpool fans praised their team for a comprehensive win which moves them above Manchester City in the Premier League standings.

Manchester United fans again wallowed in sadness as their team suffered a setback ibn the race for Champions League football.

The attendance of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson to witness the Red Devils receive a spanking from their rivals.

The contrast in fortunes for both teams resulted in several trends from the game.

See reactions below

'I always wanted to be a lawyer' - 15 things learnt from Asisat Oshoala in FIFA+ 'Icons'

15 things learned from FIFA+ 'Icons' featuring Asisat Oshoala
