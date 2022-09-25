Reactions as Rihanna returns to headline Super Bowl LVII halftime show

The 32-year-old Rihanna confirmed she will play at the Super Bowl halftime show through a post on her official Instagram account on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Rihanna who has not released much music since 2016 took to Instagram to post a hand raising the NFL ball.

The post by Rihanna immediately went viral as she rose to trends following the announcement of her comeback on stage.

There were reports that Tayor Swift was in discussions to headline the Superbowl halftime show which was not well received on social media.

Rihanna is one of the most successful musicians of the modern era but has been growing her Fenty business making her a billionaire.

Following her diversification to grow the Fenty business, fans of Rihanna have been anticipating new songs since her hiatus.

Back in 2018, Rihanna had the opportunity to perform at the Superbowl but turned it down to support former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick who protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

Speaking to Abby Aguirre of Vogue Rihanna explained in 2019 why she turned down the Superbowl halftime show in 2018.

She said, "I just couldn't be a sellout. I couldn't be an enabler.

"There's things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way."

Rihanna who has not released new music since her Anti album in 2016 will now have to proceed last year's Superbowl halftime show which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent.

Rihanna could be joined on stage by another artist as Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12, 2022.