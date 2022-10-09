Reactions as Real Madrid beat Getafe to go above Barcelona

Real Madrid struck first as Eder Militao converted a cross by Luka Modric as early as the third minute.

Carlo Ancelotti's team would go to the halftime break with a 1-0 lead and start the second period holding on to their advantage.

Rodrygo put the ball in the back of the net but was ruled out being offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Real Madrid were able to keep out a relentless Getafe side and left the derby with a victory.

The win means that Real Madrid go to the top of the table ahead of Barcelona who take on Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Reactions as Real Madrid beat Getafe

Ancelotti became the coach with the third-highest number of La Liga victories in Real Madrid's history.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti said, "The team played well, they deserved to win. We could have scored more. We kept a clean sheet. There are many good things to take away.

"We controlled the match very well. We were not so decisive up front but I am very satisfied."

Antonio Rudiger explained the team had to bounce back after a disappointing draw last week.

“After the draw against Osasuna, we have seen a great team effort. We have kept a clean sheet and now we are thinking about the next game,” he added.