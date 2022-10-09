Reactions as Real Madrid beat Getafe to go above Barcelona

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Militao scored the only goal as Real Madrid move ahead of Barcelona after a 1-0 win against Getafe.

Reactions as Real Madrid beat Getafe to go top
Reactions as Real Madrid beat Getafe to go top

Real Madrid recorded a 1-0 victory away against Getafe in a La Liga fixture played on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Read Also

Real Madrid struck first as Eder Militao converted a cross by Luka Modric as early as the third minute.

Carlo Ancelotti's team would go to the halftime break with a 1-0 lead and start the second period holding on to their advantage.

Rodrygo put the ball in the back of the net but was ruled out being offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Ancelotti became the coach with the third-highest number of La Liga victories in Real Madrid's history.
Ancelotti became the coach with the third-highest number of La Liga victories in Real Madrid's history. Pulse Nigeria

Real Madrid were able to keep out a relentless Getafe side and left the derby with a victory.

The win means that Real Madrid go to the top of the table ahead of Barcelona who take on Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Ancelotti became the coach with the third-highest number of La Liga victories in Real Madrid's history.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti said, "The team played well, they deserved to win. We could have scored more. We kept a clean sheet. There are many good things to take away.

"We controlled the match very well. We were not so decisive up front but I am very satisfied."

Antonio Rudiger explained the team had to bounce back after a disappointing draw last week.

Real Madrid's next La Liga fixture will be against Barcelona in El Classico
Real Madrid's next La Liga fixture will be against Barcelona in El Classico Pulse Nigeria

“After the draw against Osasuna, we have seen a great team effort. We have kept a clean sheet and now we are thinking about the next game,” he added.

Real Madrid's next La Liga fixture will be against Barcelona in El Classico on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Reactions as Real Madrid beat Getafe to go above Barcelona

Reactions as Real Madrid beat Getafe to go above Barcelona

Sadio Mane struggles as Borussia Dortmund holds Bayern Munich to 2-2 draw

Sadio Mane struggles as Borussia Dortmund holds Bayern Munich to 2-2 draw

'Vlahovic is Overrated' - Reactions as Juventus prove no match for Milan in Serie A

'Vlahovic is Overrated' - Reactions as Juventus prove no match for Milan in Serie A

Calvin Bassey helps fire Ajax to top of Eredivisie after win over Volendam

Calvin Bassey helps fire Ajax to top of Eredivisie after win over Volendam

Kevin De Buyne sets record as Manchester City thrash Aribo's Southampton to go top of the league

Kevin De Buyne sets record as Manchester City thrash Aribo's Southampton to go top of the league

Iheanacho’s Leicester sitting comfortably in relegation following defeat to Bournemouth

Iheanacho’s Leicester sitting comfortably in relegation following defeat to Bournemouth

Trending

Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds
UFC Vegas Fight Night

VIDEO: Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds to make history

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro
UCL

'Dembele is the worst' - Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro