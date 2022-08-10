Reactions as Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt to win Super Cup

Tosin Abayomi
Real Madrid defeated Eintracht Frankfurt to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

The reigning Champions League winners took out the Europa League title holders in 90 minutes.

David Alaba put the La Liga giants in front in the first half, while Karim Benzema doubled their advantage in the second half to seal the victory.

It was the fifth time Real Madrid would win the UEFA Cup and football fans took to social media to give their thoughts on the victory.

Benzema trends as Real Madrid takedown Frankfurt

Star of the game was France striker Karim Benzema who scored the second goal.

The goal propelled Benzema past club legend Raul to become the second all-time leading goalscorer for Real Madrid.

Benzema now has 324 and is only behind former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo with 450 on the Real Madrid goal charts.

Fans took to social media to praise Benzema for his performance . The reactions of Benzema were positive as he is now a heavy favorite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or award.

See reactions below

