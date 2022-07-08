'Just like Iniesta' - Reactions as Pedri gets Barcelona number 8 jersey

Spanish youngster Pedri was given the iconic number eight jersey to start the 2022/23 season.

Ahead of the start of training, the 19-year-old Pedri receives the number eight jersey from Brazilian defender Dani Alves.

Alves recently left the club again after the Barcelona hierarchy decided not to extend his contract.

Reactions as Pedri gets number 8

After unveiling Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie and Danish defender Andreas Christensen, Barcelona decided to make a number change to start the season.

Legendary players who have worn the Barcelona number eight jersey include Guillermo Amor, Hristo Stoichkov, Albert Celades, Phillip Cocu, Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic.

After the number change was revealed on the club's social media platforms Barcelona fans took to social media to react.

The fans were of the believe that Pedri has what it takes to follow the footsteps of the legendary Andreas Iniesta wearing the number eight jersey.

Pedri has always stated that he idolized Iniesta growing up and now has the opportunity to make the number eight jersey iconic again.

See the reactions of Barcelona fans to the number change below

