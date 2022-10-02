'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

In the East Java Province of Indonesia a riot broke out after supporters of the Javanese clubs Arema and Persebaya Surabaya clashed

The clash took place after Arema were defeated 3-2 by Surabaya in Malang Regency, East Java on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

After two defeats at home in the Indonesian national championship, Arema fans flooded the field creating a chaotic scene.

Wiyanto Wijoyo the head of the Malang Regency health office revealed that The clash resulted in 180 people being inured and over 120 deaths confirmed by the authorities.

Pulse Nigeria

Reactions to Indonesian football deaths

Following the massive amount of lives lost because of a football game FIFA President Gianni Infantino issued a statement.

The statement by Infantino said, “The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium.

“This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident.

"Together with FIFA and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association, and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time.”

AP

Several Premier League clubs have also taken to social media to give their condolences to the country of Indonesia.

A statement by Arsenal said, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the events in Malang at the Kanjuruhan Stadium Indonesia today.

"Along with everyone who finds a connection through football, our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy."

"All of us at Chelsea Football Club are deeply saddened by the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy." A statement by Chelsea said.