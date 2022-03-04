'Onazi still Dey play ball?' - Nigerians unhappy as Eguavoen recalls midfielder to Super Eagles fold for World Cup qualifier against Ghana

The shock inclusion in the list is the return of midfielder Ogenyi Onazi.

Onazi who is just 29-years-old has not been part of the Super Eagles team in recent time missing out of the team to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Onazi who now plays in Saudi Arabian side Al-Adalah makes a return to the squad listed as a standby player by Eguavoen.

Nigerians have taken to social media platform Twitter to give their thoughts on the return of Onazi.

The general reaction to the return of Onazi to the Super Eagles has been negative.

Most fans expressed gratitude for Onazi's previous contributions to the team but are certain there are better options ahead of a crucial World Cup qualifier.

See reactions below

The Super Eagles travel to face the Black Stars at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Friday 25th March with the return leg set for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, 29th March.

FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Akinkunmi Amoo (FC Copenhagen, Denmark)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Hilal FC, Saudi Arabia); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England); Ademola Lookman (Leicester City, England)