'Egypt wey we beat' - Reactions as Salah's magic knocks Morocco out of AFCON

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Nigerians lament the success of an Egypt team now in the AFCON semifinal.

Mohamed Salah was the hero as Egypt booked a place in the AFCON semifinal
Mohamed Salah was the hero as Egypt booked a place in the AFCON semifinal

Egypt are through to the semifinal of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The Pharaohs recorded a 2-1 victory in extra-time against the Atlas Lions of Morocco in a quarterfinal fixture played on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Sofiane Boufal converted a penalty as early as the sixth minute to put Morocco ahead which they took to the halftime break.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah equalized for Egypt in the 53rd minute as the game progressed to extra-time.

Aston Villa forward Trézéguet converted a ball by Salah in the first half of extra time to put Egypt ahead.

The Pharaohs would hold on to book their place in the semifinal of the tournament.

The victory for Egypt brought about mixed reactions on social media.

Nigerians were full of regret following the success of Egypt who were in the same group as the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles were victorious when they faced the Pharaohs of Egypt in their group opener thanks to a goal by Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

Check out reactions by Nigerians below

Tweets about Egypt's victory
Tweets about Egypt's victory Pulse Nigeria
Tweets about Egypt's victory
Tweets about Egypt's victory Pulse Nigeria
Tweets about Egypt's victory
Tweets about Egypt's victory Pulse Nigeria
Tweets about Egypt's victory
Tweets about Egypt's victory Pulse Nigeria
Tweets about Egypt's victory
Tweets about Egypt's victory Pulse Nigeria

The victory for Egypt now sets up a semifinal clash against tournament hosts the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

The semifinal clash between Egypt and Cameroon is a repeat of the 2017 AFCON final and is scheduled for Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

