'Can Ronaldo do that' - Reactions as Messi scores wonder goal to crown PSG Champions in France.

In a game that PSG just needed a draw to seal the league title, the first half did not provide much action as it ended in a draw.

Messi recieved a ball from Neymar to score a wonder goal which put PSG in front in the 68th minute.

Corentin Jean scored the equalizer for Lens in the 88th minute as they held on for a draw.

Reactions to Messi winning the league with PSG

The goal by Messi was enough for PSG to be crowned Ligue 1 champions ahead of second placed Marseille.

After the game, fans took to Twitter to praise Messi for his wonder goal against Lens.

The discussion on Twitter soon turned to another debate about who is better between Messi and rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

