'Shey we resemble Arsenal'- Reactions as Manchester City knock off Liverpool after spanking Brighton 3-0 at the Etihad

The first half ended without a goal for both teams with Manchester City struggling to break down a resolute Brighton defense.

In the 53rd minute, Manchester City broke the deadlock with a deflected effort.

Phil Foden was assisted by Mahrez for Manchester City's second in the 65th minute.

Bernado Silva added the third from a pass by Kevin De Bruyne to seal a comfortable victory.

The victory moves Manchester City back to the top of the Premier League now a point ahead of Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 4-0 to move top but the victory for Manchester City means Pep Guardiola's men are now in control with just six game left.

Reactions to Manchester City knocking Liverpool off top spot

Brighton came into the game after victories against North London sides Arsenal and Tottenham but were taken apart by Manchester City.

Manchester City fans took to social media to celebrate their safe return to the summit of the Premier League.

The City fans also reminded Liverpool fans hoping for a Brighton victory because of their recent success against Arsenal and Tottenham that those teams are not on their level.

See the reactions to Manchester City returning to the top of the table below

