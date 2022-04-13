'Atletico don’t play, they just fight' - Reactions as Manchester City book Champions League semifinal spot

Tosin Abayomi
Manchester City fans hope this is the year that they win the Champions League.

Reactions as Manchester City edge Atletico Madrid to semifinal spot

Premier League giants Manchester City recorded a 0-0 draw against Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid in a second-leg quarterfinal UEFA Champions League fixture that took place on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Manchester City the reigning Premier League champions came to the second leg in Spain with a 1-0 victory against the Spanish Champions last week.

The game was intense as both sides were cautious inn their approach.

The first half ended without a goal and to start the second half Atletico Madrid were more adventurous in hopes of leveling the game on aggregate.

Atletico Madrid's persistence came to late as Manchester City held on for a draw to book their place in the semifinals.

With the game close to the end, Atletico Madrid players and coach Diego Simeone displayed their anger and indiscipline through their actions.

Stefan Savic instigated the whole fracas as he headbutted Raheem Sterling which resulted into confrontation between opposing team members.

Savic, Ake, Mahrez, Foden, Cancelo and Simeone the coach of Atletico Madrid All received yellow cards following the incident.

Felipe also received a yellow card but it was his second of the game which resulted into a Red card as Atletico Madrid played additional time a man down.

The disagreement between the two teams continued all the way to the tunnel as security personnel was needed to prevent any further altercation.

Following the result, fans took to social media to give their take on the game.

Several fans were of the opinion that Atletico Madrid have a habit of instigating violence when things do not go their way.

See reactions below

