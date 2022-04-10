'Find Salah in Cancelo's pocket' - Reactions as Manchester City and Liverpool battle to a draw

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Cancelo settles the debate with Alexander-Arnold as Manchester City still hold a 1 point lead at the top.

Joao Cancelo had an impressive game against Mohamed Salah as Manchester City played a 2-2 draw with Liverpool
Joao Cancelo had an impressive game against Mohamed Salah as Manchester City played a 2-2 draw with Liverpool

Manchester City were held to 2-2 draw by rivals Liverpool in a Premier League fixture played at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Recommended articles

It took Manchester City just five minutes to go in front as Bernado Silva released Kevin De Bruyne to unleash a deflected shot past Alisson Becker after a free kick taken quickly.

The Manchester City lead did not last long as Liverpool equalized in the 13th minute when Diogo Jota converted a ball through to him by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Joao Cancelo had an impressive game against Mohamed Salah as Manchester City played a 2-2 draw with Liverpool
Joao Cancelo had an impressive game against Mohamed Salah as Manchester City played a 2-2 draw with Liverpool Pulse Nigeria

Manchester City regrouped and continued to create chances testing the Liverpool high line.

Gabriel Jesus would find the answer for the Liverpool defense when he held his run to convert a cross by Joao Cancelo in the 36th minute.

Manchester City continued to pile on the pressure and went to the halftime break with a one goal advantage.

Joao Cancelo had an impressive game against Mohamed Salah as Manchester City played a 2-2 draw with Liverpool
Joao Cancelo had an impressive game against Mohamed Salah as Manchester City played a 2-2 draw with Liverpool Pulse Nigeria

47 seconds into the second half, Liverpool were on level terms when Sadio Mane converted a ball through to him by Mohamed Salah.

Raheem Sterling put the ball in the back of the net in the 63rd minute but was disallowed due to offside on the advice of the video assistant referee.

Riyad Mahrez had a chance to win it late for Manchester City but could not convert from close range as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

It was a close game as Manchester City hold on to their one point advantage at the top of the table.

Reactions as Cancelo has a decent outing against Salah as Liverpool hold Manchester City to 2-2 draw
Reactions as Cancelo has a decent outing against Salah as Liverpool hold Manchester City to 2-2 draw Pulse Nigeria

After the game, Manchester City full-back Cancelo rose to the top of the trends on Nigerian Twitter.

The Portuguese full-back had a standout performance against Salah who is one of the best forwards in the world .

Cancelo held his own on defense and also contributed attacking the Liverpool left wing.

Fans were pleased with the performance by Cancelo and stated that he was better than rival Alexander Arnold.

See reactions below

Reactions as Cancelo has a decent outing against Salah as Liverpool hold Manchester City to 2-2 draw
Reactions as Cancelo has a decent outing against Salah as Liverpool hold Manchester City to 2-2 draw Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Cancelo has a decent outing against Salah as Liverpool hold Manchester City to 2-2 draw
Reactions as Cancelo has a decent outing against Salah as Liverpool hold Manchester City to 2-2 draw Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Cancelo has a decent outing against Salah as Liverpool hold Manchester City to 2-2 draw
Reactions as Cancelo has a decent outing against Salah as Liverpool hold Manchester City to 2-2 draw Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Cancelo has a decent outing against Salah as Liverpool hold Manchester City to 2-2 draw
Reactions as Cancelo has a decent outing against Salah as Liverpool hold Manchester City to 2-2 draw Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Joao Cancelo had an impressive game against Mohamed Salah as Manchester City played a 2-2 draw with Liverpool

    'Find Salah in Cancelo's pocket' - Reactions as Manchester City and Liverpool battle to a draw

  • Real Madrid beat down Getafe 2-0 in a La Liga fixture

    'Nice warm up for Chelsea' - Real Madrid fans confident of La Liga triumph after victory against Getafe

  • Social media reactions to Arsenal's loss against Brighton

    'Mr We have games in hand' - Reactions as fans troll Arsenal coach Arteta after Brighton defeat

Recommended articles

Watch Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman both find the back of the net for their clubs

Watch Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman both find the back of the net for their clubs

'Find Salah in Cancelo's pocket' - Reactions as Manchester City and Liverpool battle to a draw

'Find Salah in Cancelo's pocket' - Reactions as Manchester City and Liverpool battle to a draw

Brest keep Moses Simon quiet as Nantes' hopes of Europe fades

Brest keep Moses Simon quiet as Nantes' hopes of Europe fades

Victor Osimhen shines on league return, suffers setback with Napoli in the title race

Victor Osimhen shines on league return, suffers setback with Napoli in the title race

Lookman five goals away from setting Sunday goals record as Leicester City edge out Crystal Palace

Lookman five goals away from setting Sunday goals record as Leicester City edge out Crystal Palace

Joe Aribo ends goal drought with stunning R2 strike in dominant Rangers win

Joe Aribo ends goal drought with stunning "R2" strike in dominant Rangers win

Trending

'Who never f*** up, hands in the air' - Reactions as Unlucky Maguire is Manchester United's first half Kwaku

Social media reactions to Maguire's unlucky first-half vs Everton
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Nna, Chelsea don vex' - Reactions as Werner and Mount combine for 6-0 destruction of Southampton

Chelsea bounced back after defeat to Real Madrid with a 6-0 victory away at Southampton
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Nice warm up for Chelsea' - Real Madrid fans confident of La Liga triumph after victory against Getafe

Real Madrid beat down Getafe 2-0 in a La Liga fixture
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Played his heart out' - Reactions as Everton fans in awe of 'excellent' Alex Iwobi following Manchester United victory

Social media reactions as Alex Iwobi hailed in Everton win against Manchester United
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mr We have games in hand' - Reactions as fans troll Arsenal coach Arteta after Brighton defeat

Social media reactions to Arsenal's loss against Brighton