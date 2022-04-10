'Find Salah in Cancelo's pocket' - Reactions as Manchester City and Liverpool battle to a draw

It took Manchester City just five minutes to go in front as Bernado Silva released Kevin De Bruyne to unleash a deflected shot past Alisson Becker after a free kick taken quickly.

The Manchester City lead did not last long as Liverpool equalized in the 13th minute when Diogo Jota converted a ball through to him by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Manchester City regrouped and continued to create chances testing the Liverpool high line.

Gabriel Jesus would find the answer for the Liverpool defense when he held his run to convert a cross by Joao Cancelo in the 36th minute.

Manchester City continued to pile on the pressure and went to the halftime break with a one goal advantage.

47 seconds into the second half, Liverpool were on level terms when Sadio Mane converted a ball through to him by Mohamed Salah.

Raheem Sterling put the ball in the back of the net in the 63rd minute but was disallowed due to offside on the advice of the video assistant referee.

Riyad Mahrez had a chance to win it late for Manchester City but could not convert from close range as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

It was a close game as Manchester City hold on to their one point advantage at the top of the table.

After the game, Manchester City full-back Cancelo rose to the top of the trends on Nigerian Twitter.

The Portuguese full-back had a standout performance against Salah who is one of the best forwards in the world .

Cancelo held his own on defense and also contributed attacking the Liverpool left wing.

Fans were pleased with the performance by Cancelo and stated that he was better than rival Alexander Arnold.

See reactions below

