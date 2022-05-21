Reactions as Lyon dethrone Oshoala's Barcelona to re-claim UWCL trophy

Twitter

Lyon W got off to a flyer in the 6th minute after Amandine Henry put the French side ahead with a spectacular effort from outside the box to put them 1-0 up.

Former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg then doubled Lyon's advantage in the 23rd minute to give them a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Barcelona Femeni struggled to cope with Lyon's intensity and soon fell behind again after Catarina Macario easily guided the ball into an empty net in the 33rd minute courtesy of lacklustre defending from the Spanish champions to put extend their lead.

However, the Catalan queens pulled one back through their talismanic attacker Putellas in the 41st minute as Barcelona headed into the break trailing at 3-1.

The second-half was more of the same as Lyon looked extremely compact defensively.

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala entered as a 46th minute substitute for Jennifer Hermoso.

However, Oshoala was unable to help her team grind out a result, although, the 27-year-old Nigerian international created one big chance in the game and completed all her attempted dribbles as well as her ground duels.

In the end it finished at the half-time score as Lyon re-claimed the Womens Champions League trophy for the eighth time in 11 years.

A stern reminder that they are one of the greatest sides in European club football history.