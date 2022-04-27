Premier League giants Liverpool recorded a 2-0 victory against Villarreal in a first-leg Champions League semifinal played on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
'95% in Paris' - Reactions as Liverpool put 1 foot in the final with 2-0 victory against Villarreal
'Book your flights to Paris' - Liverpool fans rejoice as they are now 90 minutes away from another Champions League final
The Jurgen Klopp led side came out with intensity but were stifled by a resolute Villarreal as both sides went to the halftime break level.
The second half produced the goals as Villarreal eventually made mistakes due to constant pressure.
In the 53rd minute, Ecuadorian defender Pervis Estupiñán put the ball past his goalkeeper to give Liverpool the lead.
Liverpool immediately took advantage of the lapse in concentration to double their advantage.
Just two minutes after taking the lead, Sadio Mane converted a ball from Mohamed Salah to score Liverpool's second of the game.
The Reds would try to get a third but Villarreal tightened their defense as they go back to Spain with a 2-0 deficit.
Reactions to Liverpool's victory against Villarreal
After another important win at Anfield, Liverpool fans took to social media to celebrate.
The general mood was that the job was done and Liverpool have already book a place in Paris venue for the Champions League final.
The Reds were bullish about their commanding first leg advantage insisting that the team will get the job done in the second leg.
The Liverpool fans are already getting their travel arrangements in order as they anticipate a return to the final for the first time since 2019.
See reactions below
