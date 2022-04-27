UCL

'95% in Paris' - Reactions as Liverpool put 1 foot in the final with 2-0 victory against Villarreal

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

'Book your flights to Paris' - Liverpool fans rejoice as they are now 90 minutes away from another Champions League final

Liverpool fans ready for Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal [Twitter/Champions League]
Liverpool fans ready for Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal [Twitter/Champions League]

Premier League giants Liverpool recorded a 2-0 victory against Villarreal in a first-leg Champions League semifinal played on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Jurgen Klopp led side came out with intensity but were stifled by a resolute Villarreal as both sides went to the halftime break level.

ALSO READ - Klopp vows Liverpool will not underestimate Villarreal like Bayern Munich and Juventus

The second half produced the goals as Villarreal eventually made mistakes due to constant pressure.

In the 53rd minute, Ecuadorian defender Pervis Estupiñán put the ball past his goalkeeper to give Liverpool the lead.

Liverpool fans ready for Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal [Twitter/Champions League]
Liverpool fans ready for Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal [Twitter/Champions League] Pulse Nigeria

Liverpool immediately took advantage of the lapse in concentration to double their advantage.

Just two minutes after taking the lead, Sadio Mane converted a ball from Mohamed Salah to score Liverpool's second of the game.

ALSO READ - Samuel Chukwueze boasts ahead of Villarreal's 'battle' against Liverpool

The Reds would try to get a third but Villarreal tightened their defense as they go back to Spain with a 2-0 deficit.

After another important win at Anfield, Liverpool fans took to social media to celebrate.

The general mood was that the job was done and Liverpool have already book a place in Paris venue for the Champions League final.

Liverpool fans ready for Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal [Twitter/Champions League]
Liverpool fans ready for Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal [Twitter/Champions League] Pulse Nigeria

The Reds were bullish about their commanding first leg advantage insisting that the team will get the job done in the second leg.

The Liverpool fans are already getting their travel arrangements in order as they anticipate a return to the final for the first time since 2019.

See reactions below

Reactions as Liverpool close to Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal
Reactions as Liverpool close to Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Liverpool close to Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal
Reactions as Liverpool close to Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Liverpool close to Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal
Reactions as Liverpool close to Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Liverpool close to Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal
Reactions as Liverpool close to Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Liverpool close to Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal
Reactions as Liverpool close to Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Liverpool close to Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal
Reactions as Liverpool close to Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Liverpool fans ready for Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal [Twitter/Champions League]

    '95% in Paris' - Reactions as Liverpool put 1 foot in the final with 2-0 victory against Villarreal

  • Mike Tyson has blasted Anthony Joshua

    'We expect a lot from Joshua' - Mike Tyson blasts former heavyweight champion

  • Joe Aribo tells Rangers teammates how to beat Leipzig

    Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo tells Rangers teammates how to beat Leipzig

Recommended articles

'95% in Paris' - Reactions as Liverpool put 1 foot in the final with 2-0 victory against Villarreal

'95% in Paris' - Reactions as Liverpool put 1 foot in the final with 2-0 victory against Villarreal

Barrow's Bologna inflict Scudetto heartbreak on Inter Milan after shock win

Barrow's Bologna inflict Scudetto heartbreak on Inter Milan after shock win

Chukwueze silenced as Mane and Salah help Liverpool edge past Villarreal

Chukwueze silenced as Mane and Salah help Liverpool edge past Villarreal

19-year-old Udogie scores in back-to-back games for Udinese

19-year-old Udogie scores in back-to-back games for Udinese

Renowned commentator rates Olisa Ndah as the best newcomer in the South African league

Renowned commentator rates Olisa Ndah as the best newcomer in the South African league

'We expect a lot from Joshua' - Mike Tyson blasts former heavyweight champion

'We expect a lot from Joshua' - Mike Tyson blasts former heavyweight champion

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Can Ronaldo do that' - Reactions as Messi scores wonder goal to crown PSG Champions in France.

Lionel Messi scored a wonder goal as PSG are crowned Ligue 1 champions

Watch Nigerian-born David Adeleye knockout Chris Healey in undercard fight at Wembley Stadium

David Adeleye defeated Chris Healey at Wembley before the Fury vs Whyte clash
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes home new baby girl after twin passed away

Cristiano Ronaldo has welcomed home Georgina and his baby girl after death of baby boy

WATCH: Mike Tyson beats up a plane passenger [VIDEO]

Mike Tyson