UCL

Liverpool fans credit Klopp's changes for victory against Inter Milan

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Klopp made the right changes at the right time to help Liverpool beat Inter Milan.

Liverpool defeated Inter Milan in the Champions League
Liverpool defeated Inter Milan in the Champions League

Premier League giants Liverpool recorded a 2-0 away victory against Inter Milan in a UEFA Champions League round of 16 battle played on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Recommended articles

Liverpool faced a tough test against the Italian Serie A powerhouse and dominated the opening exchanges as both teams went to the halftime break level.

Inter Milan started the second half on the front foot, pinning Liverpool back into their half.

While Liverpool struggled to retain possession, Inter Milan continued to pile on the pressure and created a few decent opportunities.

Liverpool would however respond to Inter Milan and went in front when Robert Firmino converted a corner kick by Andy Robertson.

Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool's second after the ball fell to him in the box to seal the win.

Inter Milan at the start of the second half was dangerous until a few tactical changes but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The German tactician took off youngster Harvey Elliot, defensive midfielder Fabinho, and star forward Sadio Mane in the 59th minute.

New signing Luiz Diaz, captain Jordan Henderson, and Naby Keita were the three players introduced in their place.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on how Klopp's changes served as the catalyst for the victory.

See reactions below

Reactions as Liverpool beat Inter Milan 2-0 in Champions League round of 16
Reactions as Liverpool beat Inter Milan 2-0 in Champions League round of 16 Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Liverpool beat Inter Milan 2-0 in Champions League round of 16
Reactions as Liverpool beat Inter Milan 2-0 in Champions League round of 16 Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Liverpool beat Inter Milan 2-0 in Champions League round of 16
Reactions as Liverpool beat Inter Milan 2-0 in Champions League round of 16 Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Liverpool beat Inter Milan 2-0 in Champions League round of 16
Reactions as Liverpool beat Inter Milan 2-0 in Champions League round of 16 Pulse Nigeria

Firmino was his first substitute and would play an important role in the victory scoring the first goal for Liverpool.

The triple change however stabilized Liverpool when they were under pressure which changed the dynamic of the encounter.

Liverpool now have a commanding first-leg advantage ahead of the second leg against Inter Milan at Anfield scheduled for March.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Liverpool defeated Inter Milan in the Champions League

    Liverpool fans credit Klopp's changes for victory against Inter Milan

  • 7 footballers that could be cast as DCU's Superman

    Cristiano Ronaldo, Hulk headline the 7 footballers who could play the role of DC's Superman

  • Rafael Nadal finished second at the just concluded Balearic Mid-Amateur Golf Championship

    Tennis icon Rafael Nadal finishes second in golf tournament

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Trending

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

Israel Adesanya is set to face Whittaker for the first time

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Mendy was the best goalkeeper at the AFCON

Giannis Antetokoumpo and brothers to make history at 2022 NBA All-Star weekend

The Antetokoumpo brothers are set to dominate the NBA All-Star weekend

Robert Lewandowski celebrates scooping 4 IFFHS awards

Robert Lewandowski has another award

'I always root for my people'- Adesanya backs Anthony Joshua to defeat Usyk in rematch

Joshua has the backing of Adesanya

Rapper, fashionista, with love from Ghana - 9 things you should know about Barcelona's no.9 Depay

Barcelona foward Memphis Depay marks his 28th birthday today

Barcelona goal poacher Asisat Oshoala leads 24 Super Falcons to camp for AWCON qualifier against Ivory Coast

The Super Falcons are ready for battle against Ivory Coast

Nigeria's D'Tigress suffer 90-76 loss to China in FIBA Women's World Cup qualifier

D'Tigress lost to China in their world cup qualification opener