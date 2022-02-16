Liverpool fans credit Klopp's changes for victory against Inter Milan

Liverpool faced a tough test against the Italian Serie A powerhouse and dominated the opening exchanges as both teams went to the halftime break level.

Inter Milan started the second half on the front foot, pinning Liverpool back into their half.

While Liverpool struggled to retain possession, Inter Milan continued to pile on the pressure and created a few decent opportunities.

Liverpool would however respond to Inter Milan and went in front when Robert Firmino converted a corner kick by Andy Robertson.

Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool's second after the ball fell to him in the box to seal the win.

Inter Milan at the start of the second half was dangerous until a few tactical changes but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The German tactician took off youngster Harvey Elliot, defensive midfielder Fabinho, and star forward Sadio Mane in the 59th minute.

New signing Luiz Diaz, captain Jordan Henderson, and Naby Keita were the three players introduced in their place.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on how Klopp's changes served as the catalyst for the victory.

Firmino was his first substitute and would play an important role in the victory scoring the first goal for Liverpool.

The triple change however stabilized Liverpool when they were under pressure which changed the dynamic of the encounter.