'Ronaldo never let Benzema shine' - Reactions as Benz scores hat-trick for Real Madrid in win against Chelsea

In a rematch of last season's semifinal, Real Madrid took the lead in the 21st minute when Karim Benzema converted a cross by Vinicius Junior.

In the 24th minute, Benzema doubled Real Madrid's advantage by converting a cross by Luka Modric.

Pulse Nigeria

Kai Havertz pulled one back for Chelsea in the 40th minute from a ball by Jorginho.

Chelsea's hopes for a comeback were extinguished when Benzema pounced on a mistake by Edouard Mendy in the 46th minute.

Real Madrid would go on to win the game ahead of the second leg at the second-leg at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium next week.

The game was a continuation of good form for Benzema who scored all three goals for Real Madrid to knock out Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the round of 16.

Pulse Nigeria

Fans around the world took to social media to praise Benzema for another outstanding performance.

Benzema is now favourite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or after a hat-trick against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The reactions on Twitter suggested that Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo did not let Benzema shine when they were both at Real Madrid.

See reactions below

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria