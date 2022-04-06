La Liga giants Real Madrid recorded a 1 - 3 victory away against Premier League outfit Chelsea in a first-leg quarterfinal fixture played on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
'Ronaldo never let Benzema shine' - Reactions as Benz scores hat-trick for Real Madrid in win against Chelsea
According to Messi fans, Benzemas hat-trick for Real Madrid against Chelsea shows that Ronaldo was selfish.
In a rematch of last season's semifinal, Real Madrid took the lead in the 21st minute when Karim Benzema converted a cross by Vinicius Junior.
In the 24th minute, Benzema doubled Real Madrid's advantage by converting a cross by Luka Modric.
Kai Havertz pulled one back for Chelsea in the 40th minute from a ball by Jorginho.
Chelsea's hopes for a comeback were extinguished when Benzema pounced on a mistake by Edouard Mendy in the 46th minute.
Real Madrid would go on to win the game ahead of the second leg at the second-leg at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium next week.
The game was a continuation of good form for Benzema who scored all three goals for Real Madrid to knock out Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the round of 16.
Fans around the world took to social media to praise Benzema for another outstanding performance.
Benzema is now favourite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or after a hat-trick against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
The reactions on Twitter suggested that Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo did not let Benzema shine when they were both at Real Madrid.
See reactions below
More from category
-
'Ronaldo never let Benzema shine' - Reactions as Benz scores hat-trick for Real Madrid in win against Chelsea
-
'Total rejection' - Huesca slams Nwakali for AFCON accusations
-
Furious reactions as Nigerians hit out at Huesca on social media following Kelechi Nwakali's contract saga