WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Ronaldo never let Benzema shine' - Reactions as Benz scores hat-trick for Real Madrid in win against Chelsea

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

According to Messi fans, Benzemas hat-trick for Real Madrid against Chelsea shows that Ronaldo was selfish.

Benzema was the hero as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 1-3 at Stamford Bridge
Benzema was the hero as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 1-3 at Stamford Bridge

La Liga giants Real Madrid recorded a 1 - 3 victory away against Premier League outfit Chelsea in a first-leg quarterfinal fixture played on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Recommended articles

In a rematch of last season's semifinal, Real Madrid took the lead in the 21st minute when Karim Benzema converted a cross by Vinicius Junior.

In the 24th minute, Benzema doubled Real Madrid's advantage by converting a cross by Luka Modric.

Benzema was the hero as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 1-3 at Stamford Bridge
Benzema was the hero as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 1-3 at Stamford Bridge Pulse Nigeria

Kai Havertz pulled one back for Chelsea in the 40th minute from a ball by Jorginho.

Chelsea's hopes for a comeback were extinguished when Benzema pounced on a mistake by Edouard Mendy in the 46th minute.

Real Madrid would go on to win the game ahead of the second leg at the second-leg at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium next week.

The game was a continuation of good form for Benzema who scored all three goals for Real Madrid to knock out Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the round of 16.

Benzema scored three goals past Mendy as Real Madrid beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Benzema scored three goals past Mendy as Real Madrid beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge Pulse Nigeria

Fans around the world took to social media to praise Benzema for another outstanding performance.

Benzema is now favourite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or after a hat-trick against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The reactions on Twitter suggested that Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo did not let Benzema shine when they were both at Real Madrid.

See reactions below

Reactions as Karim Benzema scores three goals (hat-trick) for Real Madrid against Chelsea
Reactions as Karim Benzema scores three goals (hat-trick) for Real Madrid against Chelsea Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Karim Benzema scores three goals (hat-trick) for Real Madrid against Chelsea
Reactions as Karim Benzema scores three goals (hat-trick) for Real Madrid against Chelsea Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Karim Benzema scores three goals (hat-trick) for Real Madrid against Chelsea
Reactions as Karim Benzema scores three goals (hat-trick) for Real Madrid against Chelsea Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Karim Benzema scores three goals (hat-trick) for Real Madrid against Chelsea
Reactions as Karim Benzema scores three goals (hat-trick) for Real Madrid against Chelsea Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Benzema was the hero as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 1-3 at Stamford Bridge

    'Ronaldo never let Benzema shine' - Reactions as Benz scores hat-trick for Real Madrid in win against Chelsea

  • Huesca have responded to the accusations by Kelechi Nwakali

    'Total rejection' - Huesca slams Nwakali for AFCON accusations

  • Nigerians react on social media to Nwakali's Huesca rvelation

    Furious reactions as Nigerians hit out at Huesca on social media following Kelechi Nwakali's contract saga

Recommended articles

'Ronaldo never let Benzema shine' - Reactions as Benz scores hat-trick for Real Madrid in win against Chelsea

'Ronaldo never let Benzema shine' - Reactions as Benz scores hat-trick for Real Madrid in win against Chelsea

Maxwell Cornet's late winner sends Iwobi's Everton closer to relegation

Maxwell Cornet's late winner sends Iwobi's Everton closer to relegation

Ex-Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen is right about not being a failure

Ex-Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen is right about not being a failure

'Total rejection' - Huesca slams Nwakali for AFCON accusations

'Total rejection' - Huesca slams Nwakali for AFCON accusations

Punter wins 67 MILLION NAIRA after staking on the Lakers missing NBA playoffs 7 months ago

Punter wins 67 MILLION NAIRA after staking on the Lakers missing NBA playoffs 7 months ago

Manchester United set to seal sensational Erik ten Hag appointment

Manchester United set to seal sensational Erik ten Hag appointment

Trending

Nigerian-born Ochai Agbaji wins 2022 NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player

Ochai Agbaji wins 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament's Most Outstanding Player after leading Kansas to defeat UNC
SUPER EAGLES

'I don’t see myself as a failure' - Eguavoen responds to critics after Ghana knock out Nigeria

Eguavoen shift blames to the players after Super Eagles of Nigeria lost to Ghana
SUPER EAGLES

Why I dropped Iheanacho for crucial 2nd leg against Ghana - Eguavoen

Eguavoen dropped Iheanacho because of Partey
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen arrives Napoli in private jet

Victor Osimhen is now in Napoli after Super Eagles failure
SUPER EAGLES

'I will no longer suffer in silence' - Kelechi Nwakali blasts Huesca for terminating his contract

Kelechi Nwakali has responded to Huesca terminating his contract
REVEALED

Diego Simeone leads the top 10 highest-paid coaches in 2022

Top 10 richest football coaches in 2022
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Furious reactions as Nigerians hit out at Huesca on social media following Kelechi Nwakali's contract saga

Nigerians react on social media to Nwakali's Huesca rvelation