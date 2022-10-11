UCL

'Allegri should be flogged' - Reactions as Juventus lose to Maccabi Haifa

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Maccabi Haifa recorded a 2-0 victory against Juventus in a Champions League matchday four Champions League fixture played on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Juventus were victorious against the team from Israel last week but would succumb to first-half goals in the return fixture.

Omer Atzili put Maccabi Haifa in front as early as the seventh minute and converted a ball through to him by Pierre Cornud.

Frantzdy Pierrot provided the second for Atzili to score again in the 42nd minute and double Maccabi Haifa's advantage going to the halftime break.

Juventus defended better in the second half but were unable to provide a constant threat in front as Maccabi Haifa held on to take all three points.

The defeat means that Juventus are now third in the group behind Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica.

Juventus now need to win their remaining group games and hope other results go their way to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri rose to the top of the trends ye again after another defeat.

Juventus have been poor to start the season in Italy and are now in danger of missing out on the continents' elite teams.

Fans of the team demanded that Allegri be sacked however, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli chose not to bow to pressure, speaking to Skysports he said, “Massimiliano Allegri is our head coach and he will stay”, tells Sky Sport

“I feel ashamed and angry… so in this kind of situation you can’t blame one single person, it’s the whole group”

Allegri on the other hand acknowledges the enormity of the defeat in their route to qualify from the group.

He said, “Difficult to explain. We just have to keep quiet, work, and get out of this situation.

"Tomorrow we go into retreat until the derby we all stay at Continassa, it's a duty to act towards the club, the fans, and above all ourselves.”

Juventus take on Benfica in their next Champions League fixture scheduled for Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

