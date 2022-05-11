WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Inter Milan beat Juventus 4-2 to win Coppa Italia title

Tosin Abayomi
Inter will now focus on catching Milan a=in Serie A after beating Juventus to win the Coppa Italia.

Inter Milan beat Juventus 4-2 to win Coppa Italia title
Inter Milan were crowned 2022 Coppa Italia champions on Thursday, May 11, 2022.

Simone Inzaghi's side produced a dominant performance to be crowned cup champions after extra time.

Inter Milan took an early lead in the seventh minute when Nicolo Barella converted a ball through to him by Marcelo Brozovic which they took to the halftime break.

Alex Sandro equalized for Juventus in the 50th minute. Dusan Vlahovic put Juventus ahead in the 52nd minute, but Inter Milan would claw back when Hakan Calhanoglu converted from the penalty spot.

The game proceeded to extra time and Inter Milan were awarded another penalty. Ivan Perisic converted the spot kick to put Inter Milan ahead.

Perisic scored his second of the game to give Inter Milan a two goal advantage just before half time in extra time when he converted a ball through to him by Federico Dimarco.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri was sent off with no goals scored in the second half of extra time as Inter Milan held on to win the Coppa Italia title.

