Salah or Mane: Reactions as Egypt knockout Cameroon to set up AFCON final against Senegal

The Pharaohs recorded a 3-1 victory against tournament hosts Cameroon in a semifinal fixture played on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

The highly-anticipated clash ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes and extra time a shoot-out was required.

Cameroon missed two penalties as Egypt converted all with two left as they booked their place in the AFCON final.

In a replay of the 2017 AFCON final, Egypt triumphed this time around while Cameroon failed in their quest to win on home soil.

While Cameroon now faces Burkina Faso in the third-place playoffs, Egypt will take on the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the final.

The reactions after Egypt knocked out Cameroon were not about the game which produced no goals but looking forward to a final featuring two of the greatest African footballer of all time in Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Mane and Salah are teammates at Premier League giants Liverpool and both in search of the first AFCON titles.

Mane will aim to make amends after Senegal lost the 2019 edition to Algeria.