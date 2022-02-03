Salah or Mane: Reactions as Egypt knockout Cameroon to set up AFCON final against Senegal

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The final everyone wants to see is set as Salah books AFCON battle against Liverpool teammate Mane.

Salah and Mane will do battle for the AFCON title
Salah and Mane will do battle for the AFCON title

Egypt is through to the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Recommended articles

The Pharaohs recorded a 3-1 victory against tournament hosts Cameroon in a semifinal fixture played on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

The highly-anticipated clash ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes and extra time a shoot-out was required.

Cameroon missed two penalties as Egypt converted all with two left as they booked their place in the AFCON final.

In a replay of the 2017 AFCON final, Egypt triumphed this time around while Cameroon failed in their quest to win on home soil.

While Cameroon now faces Burkina Faso in the third-place playoffs, Egypt will take on the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the final.

The reactions after Egypt knocked out Cameroon were not about the game which produced no goals but looking forward to a final featuring two of the greatest African footballer of all time in Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Mane and Salah are teammates at Premier League giants Liverpool and both in search of the first AFCON titles.

See reactions anticipating the final below

Tweets about Salah and Mane
Tweets about Salah and Mane Pulse Nigeria
Tweets about Salah and Mane
Tweets about Salah and Mane Pulse Nigeria
Tweets about Salah and Mane
Tweets about Salah and Mane Pulse Nigeria
Tweets about Salah and Mane
Tweets about Salah and Mane Pulse Nigeria

Mane will aim to make amends after Senegal lost the 2019 edition to Algeria.

Salah on the other hand will be looking forward to lifting the coveted title after suffering a loss to Cameroon in the final of the 2017 edition.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Harriet Robson has accused Mason Greenwood of domestic violence

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Samuel Kalu is being criticized because of his age

Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu excited to join struggling Watford

Samuel Kalu

Ronaldo, Rashford, and other Man United stars unfollow Greenwood on social media after allegations

Mason Greenwood unfollowed by Manchester United fans