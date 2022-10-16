Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Barcelona and Real Madrid were level on points but with contrasting fortunes coming into the biggest game of the season so far.

While their league record was tied, Barcelona were on the brink of being eliminated from the Champions League after a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in midweek.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez was under pressure hence a host of changes to the starting lineup for the Clasico.

Real Madrid 3 - 1 Barcelona

It took Real Madrid just 12 minutes to break the deadlock when Karim Benzema connected with a rebound from a shot by Vinicius Junior.

In the 35th minute, Federico Valverde converted a ball through to him by Ferland Mendy to put Real Madrid two goals up going to the halftime break.

Barcelona boss Xavi made several changes as the Catalan side began the second period chasing the game.

However, it was not up until the 83rd minute that Barcelona would pull one back when Ferran Torres converted a backheel by Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona pressed for the equalizer but against the run of play Real Madrid were awarded a penalty that Rodrygo dispatched to seal the victory.

Drake loses 450 million naira

Before the Clasico at the Santiago Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, it was announced by audio streaming and media services provider Spotify that the Drake's OVO Owl will take center stage on the Barcelona jersey.

Spotify the sponsor of Barcelona celebrated Drake's Owl following his accomplishment on the streaming platform.

Drake a Barcelona fan before the game also revealed that he has placed a bet on the Catalan team to defeat Real Madrid.

The Canadian musician bet that Arsenal would beat Leeds United in a Premier League clash which happened, but Barcelona failed to win against Real Madrid.

Drake bet 833,333 dollars on the two games estimated to win 3.9 million dollars in return.

Following Barcelona's loss to rivals Real Madrid, Drake lost a whopping sum of 450 million naira converted to Nigerian currency.

Fans trolled Drake after wasting a huge amount of money on Barcelona and reminded him of his previous losses.

Drake bet on Nigeria's Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) to defeat Leon Edwards at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 278.