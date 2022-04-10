WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Even 3 penalties cannot stop us' - Reactions as Luuk de Jong's late goal gives Barcelona 3-2 win against Levante

Tosin Abayomi
3 penalties for Madrid last week, 3 penalties against Barcelona but Xavi's men still get the job done.

Luuk De Jong scores as Barcelona came from behind to defeat Levante 3-2 in La Liga

Barcelona recorded a 2-3 victory away against Levante in a Spanish La Liga fixture played on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Barcelona aimed to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw away against Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt midweek in the Europa League.

The first half ended in a draw as Levante were able to contain Barcelona going to the break.

Levante would dominate the opening exchanges of the second half and went ahead in the 52nd minute when Jose Luis Morales stepped up to convert a penalty.

In the 56th minute, Roger Marti missed a penalty to put Levante two goals up.

Barcelona would go on to score the equalizer when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rose highest to nod in a cross by Ousmane Dembele.

In the 63rd minute, substitutes Gavi and Pedri combined to put Barcelona in front.

Gonzalo Melero would equalize for Levante in the 83rd minute when he converted a penalty following a clumsy challenge by Clement Lenglet.

Luuk De Jong would have the final word as he connected with a cross from Jordi Alba in the 92nd minute to put Barcelona back in front.

Xavi Hernandez and his team will hold on to claim all three points. The victory moves Barcelona back to second on the standings and 12 points behind Real Madrid although with a game yet to be played by the Catalan team.

After the game, Barcelona fans took to Twitter to react to the victory. The fans already expressed frustration as the team conceded three penalties but were happy that they battled to get the win despite facing adversity.

See reactions below

