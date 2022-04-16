'GOAT see awoof' - Reactions as Ronaldo scores hat-trick in Manchester United's 3-2 win against Norwich

The Red Devils took an early lead in the seventh minute when Cristiano Ronaldo converted a ball through to him by Anthony Elanga.

In the 30th minute, Ronaldo scored from a corner kick to double Manchester United's advantage.

However, just before the halftime break Teemu Pukki's ball into the box was converted by Kieran Dowell to give Norwich a lifeline.

In the 52nd minute, the game was level as Pukki stabbed the ball inside the right post to shock Old Trafford.

In the 76th minute, Ronaldo unleashed a free kick that bounced in off the left post to restore the lead for Manchester United.

Manchester United would hold on to seal a crucial three points in the race for Champions League football next season as Tottenham Hotspur lost earlier in the day to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Maguire and critics

After the game, Manchester United fans took to social media to complain about captain Harry Maguire.

Fans of the Red Devils were not happy Maguire injured Pogba and made a mistake that led to a goal.

Ronaldo praised

Ronaldo received praise for scoring all three goals in the game. Ronaldo now has 21 goals for Manchester United this season and fans are divided about his importance to the team.

After responding to former teammate Wayne Rooney as Jealous, Ronaldo backed it up with another impressive performance.

