WHAT'S BUZZIN

'GOAT see awoof' - Reactions as Ronaldo scores hat-trick in Manchester United's 3-2 win against Norwich

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

'Ronaldo is not the problem' - Manchester United fans divided despite beating Norwich

Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero as Manchester United beat Norwich 3-2 at Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero as Manchester United beat Norwich 3-2 at Old Trafford

Manchester United recorded a 3-2 victory against Norwich City in a Premier League fixture played at Old Trafford on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Red Devils took an early lead in the seventh minute when Cristiano Ronaldo converted a ball through to him by Anthony Elanga.

In the 30th minute, Ronaldo scored from a corner kick to double Manchester United's advantage.

However, just before the halftime break Teemu Pukki's ball into the box was converted by Kieran Dowell to give Norwich a lifeline.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero as Manchester United beat Norwich 3-2 at Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero as Manchester United beat Norwich 3-2 at Old Trafford Pulse Nigeria

In the 52nd minute, the game was level as Pukki stabbed the ball inside the right post to shock Old Trafford.

In the 76th minute, Ronaldo unleashed a free kick that bounced in off the left post to restore the lead for Manchester United.

Manchester United would hold on to seal a crucial three points in the race for Champions League football next season as Tottenham Hotspur lost earlier in the day to Brighton and Hove Albion.

After the game, Manchester United fans took to social media to complain about captain Harry Maguire.

Fans of the Red Devils were not happy Maguire injured Pogba and made a mistake that led to a goal.

See reactions below

Harry Maguire was criticized again for his performance in Manchester United's victory against Norwich
Harry Maguire was criticized again for his performance in Manchester United's victory against Norwich Pulse Nigeria
Harry Maguire was criticized again for his performance in Manchester United's victory against Norwich
Harry Maguire was criticized again for his performance in Manchester United's victory against Norwich Pulse Nigeria
Harry Maguire was criticized again for his performance in Manchester United's victory against Norwich
Harry Maguire was criticized again for his performance in Manchester United's victory against Norwich Pulse Nigeria
Harry Maguire was criticized again for his performance in Manchester United's victory against Norwich
Harry Maguire was criticized again for his performance in Manchester United's victory against Norwich Pulse Nigeria
Harry Maguire was criticized again for his performance in Manchester United's victory against Norwich
Harry Maguire was criticized again for his performance in Manchester United's victory against Norwich Pulse Nigeria
Harry Maguire was criticized again for his performance in Manchester United's victory against Norwich
Harry Maguire was criticized again for his performance in Manchester United's victory against Norwich Pulse Nigeria
Harry Maguire was criticized again for his performance in Manchester United's victory against Norwich
Harry Maguire was criticized again for his performance in Manchester United's victory against Norwich Pulse Nigeria

Ronaldo received praise for scoring all three goals in the game. Ronaldo now has 21 goals for Manchester United this season and fans are divided about his importance to the team.

After responding to former teammate Wayne Rooney as Jealous, Ronaldo backed it up with another impressive performance.

See reactions below

Cristiano Ronaldo is not the problem after hat-trick for Manchester United against Norwich
Cristiano Ronaldo is not the problem after hat-trick for Manchester United against Norwich Pulse Nigeria
Cristiano Ronaldo is not the problem after hat-trick for Manchester United against Norwich
Cristiano Ronaldo is not the problem after hat-trick for Manchester United against Norwich Pulse Nigeria
Cristiano Ronaldo is not the problem after hat-trick for Manchester United against Norwich
Cristiano Ronaldo is not the problem after hat-trick for Manchester United against Norwich Pulse Nigeria
Cristiano Ronaldo is not the problem after hat-trick for Manchester United against Norwich
Cristiano Ronaldo is not the problem after hat-trick for Manchester United against Norwich Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Social media reactions at Liverpool edge Man City on Saturday afternoon to progress to the finals of the Emirates FA Cup

    'Switched with Salah since AFCON' - Reactions as Super Mane leads Liverpool to FA Cup finals

  • Arsenal lost to Southampton thanks to a goal by Jan Bednarek

    'Sorrow is our portion' - Arsenal fans regret 'game in hand' after loss at Southampton

  • Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero as Manchester United beat Norwich 3-2 at Old Trafford

    'GOAT see awoof' - Reactions as Ronaldo scores hat-trick in Manchester United's 3-2 win against Norwich

Recommended articles

This is not Basketball, we need goals not shots - Arteta rips into Arsenal stars after Southampton loss

Emmanuel Dennis goal unable to save Watford from uninspiring defeat

Emmanuel Dennis goal unable to save Watford from uninspiring defeat

'Switched with Salah since AFCON' - Reactions as Super Mane leads Liverpool to FA Cup finals

'Switched with Salah since AFCON' - Reactions as Super Mane leads Liverpool to FA Cup finals

Sadio Mane's brace downs Manchester City at Wembley as Liverpool advance to FA Cup final

Sadio Mane's brace downs Manchester City at Wembley as Liverpool advance to FA Cup final

'Sorrow is our portion' - Arsenal fans regret 'game in hand' after loss at Southampton

'Sorrow is our portion' - Arsenal fans regret 'game in hand' after loss at Southampton

Ronaldo's 50th career hat-trick rescues Manchester United from Norwich

Ronaldo's 50th career hat-trick rescues Manchester United from Norwich

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

‘Feeling it’ - Balogun, Lookman celebrate European semi final spots

Balogun and Lookman excited as Leicester City, Rangers book semifinal spots

'I feel more Italian' - Destiny Udogie dumps Nigeria to represent the Azzurri [Video]

Destiny Udogie has decided to represent Italy instead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme returns to train with Wolves 4 years after retirement

Cancer free Carl Ikeme is back training with Wolves
SUPER EAGLES

Injured Wilfred Ndidi shows off style with daughter

Wilfred Ndidi continues his recovery from injury