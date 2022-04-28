'Where will they be without him' - Reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Manchester United against Chelsea

The first half at Old Trafford did not produce any goals with very little created by both team going into the halftime break.

In the 60th minute, Marcos Alonso converted a ball through to him by Kai Havertz to put Chelsea in front.

The lead did not last long as in the 62nd minute, Cristiano Ronaldo volleyed in a ball through to him by Nemenja Matic to put Manchester United back on level terms.

Chelsea began to press as United dropped deep to earn a draw. The game did not see any more goals as the two teams failed to convert late chances.

The result leaves Chelsea in third place six points ahead of Arsenal, while Manchester United are in sixth and five points behind in the race for Champions League football next season.

Reactions as Ronaldo saves Manchester United

It was a sensational striker by Ronaldo to equalize for Manchester United against the run of play.

After the game, Ronaldo took to social media to issue a statement that said, "Thanks for the support in Old Trafford tonight. As always, our fans were amazing in their effort to help the team."

It was Ronaldo's first Premier League goal for Manchester United against Chelsea after 12 attempts.

Manchester United fans took to social media to praise the Ronaldo who recently welcomed home his baby girl after losing a baby boy.

The reaction of social media stated the importance of Ronaldo to the team based on his production.

Ronaldo has scored eight of the last nine goals for Manchester United and fand of the club back him to continue despite his former teammate Wayne Rooney arguing otherwise.