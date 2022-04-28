WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Where will they be without him' - Reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Manchester United against Chelsea

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Ronaldo was again the savior as Manchester United rose from the dead with his 1st Premier League goal against Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Manchester United held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw
Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Manchester United held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw

Manchester United recorded a 2-1 victory against Chelsea in a Premier League fixture played on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Recommended articles

The first half at Old Trafford did not produce any goals with very little created by both team going into the halftime break.

In the 60th minute, Marcos Alonso converted a ball through to him by Kai Havertz to put Chelsea in front.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Manchester United held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw
Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Manchester United held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw Pulse Nigeria

The lead did not last long as in the 62nd minute, Cristiano Ronaldo volleyed in a ball through to him by Nemenja Matic to put Manchester United back on level terms.

Chelsea began to press as United dropped deep to earn a draw. The game did not see any more goals as the two teams failed to convert late chances.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Manchester United held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw
Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Manchester United held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw Pulse Nigeria

The result leaves Chelsea in third place six points ahead of Arsenal, while Manchester United are in sixth and five points behind in the race for Champions League football next season.

It was a sensational striker by Ronaldo to equalize for Manchester United against the run of play.

After the game, Ronaldo took to social media to issue a statement that said, "Thanks for the support in Old Trafford tonight. As always, our fans were amazing in their effort to help the team."

It was Ronaldo's first Premier League goal for Manchester United against Chelsea after 12 attempts.

Manchester United fans took to social media to praise the Ronaldo who recently welcomed home his baby girl after losing a baby boy.

The reaction of social media stated the importance of Ronaldo to the team based on his production.

Ronaldo has scored eight of the last nine goals for Manchester United and fand of the club back him to continue despite his former teammate Wayne Rooney arguing otherwise.

See reactions to Ronaldo's performance against Chelsea below

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Mourinho is ready to knock out Leicester City when they visit Roma

    'I don't smile' - Mourinho reacts as Ademola Lookman forces Leicester City's 1st European semi-final goal against Roma

  • Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Manchester United held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw

    'Where will they be without him' - Reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Manchester United against Chelsea

  • Barcelona stars enjoy barbeque at La Masia ahead of Mallorca clash

    Barcelona stars enjoy barbeque at La Masia ahead of Mallorca clash

Recommended articles

Nigeria's Dessers scores twice in 3-2 win as Feyenoord draws first blood

Nigeria's Dessers scores twice in 3-2 win as Feyenoord draws first blood

'I don't smile' - Mourinho reacts as Ademola Lookman forces Leicester City's 1st European semi-final goal against Roma

'I don't smile' - Mourinho reacts as Ademola Lookman forces Leicester City's 1st European semi-final goal against Roma

Frankfurt continue brilliant UEL run with first-leg win over West Ham

Frankfurt continue brilliant UEL run with first-leg win over West Ham

Lookman denies Mourinho a win as Leicester City and Roma share the spoils

Lookman denies Mourinho a win as Leicester City and Roma share the spoils

'Where will they be without him' - Reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Manchester United against Chelsea

'Where will they be without him' - Reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Manchester United against Chelsea

Manchester United vs Chelsea: 3 games at Old Trafford we would never forget

Manchester United vs Chelsea: 3 games at Old Trafford we would never forget

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Can Ronaldo do that' - Reactions as Messi scores wonder goal to crown PSG Champions in France.

Lionel Messi scored a wonder goal as PSG are crowned Ligue 1 champions

Watch Nigerian-born David Adeleye knockout Chris Healey in undercard fight at Wembley Stadium

David Adeleye defeated Chris Healey at Wembley before the Fury vs Whyte clash
WAFU CUP

'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso

Reactions to Flying Eagles players called by Ladan Bosso
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes home new baby girl after twin passed away

Cristiano Ronaldo has welcomed home Georgina and his baby girl after death of baby boy