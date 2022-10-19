PREMIER LEAGUE

Reactions as Chelsea drop points against Brentford

Tosin Abayomi
Sports  >  Sports gist

Graham Potter explains decision to bench Aubameyang as Chelsea drop points against Brentford.

Chelsea played out a 0-0 scoreline against London rivals Brentford in a Premier League fixture played on Wednesday, October 18, 2022.

The Blues failed to establish their authority in a first half that ended without a goal.

In the second half, Chelsea made several changes but were unable to break a resolute Brentford side.

It was a strong showing from Chelsea but the result means that drop they points in the title race.

Chelsea have been in good form in recent weeks and dropping points against Brentford came as a result of rotating the squad.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter made changes to the team and after the game was criticized by the fans.

Chelsea returns to action against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Potter rose to the top of the trends as Chelsea fans caution him about the changes made.

At the post-match press conference, Potter explained the decision to bench former Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He said, "I know the reasons why because it's the load of him and we have to manage that and it gives Kai the chance to score. I understand the question."

On the selected team, he added, "I always look at the team rather than individuals. I'd rather attack better. It's not easy against Brentford.

"We were close with Kai, close with Mason but we can improve in that area I think."

