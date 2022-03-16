WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Let's Pray for Benfica or Villareal' - Reactions as Chelsea beat Lille to reach Champions League quarterfinals

Tosin Abayomi
Chelsea fans are worried about their quarterfinal opponents in the Champions League.

Chelsea came from behind to beat Lille 2-1 in the Champions League and move to the quarterfinals
Premier League giants Chelsea recorded a 2-1 away victory against French Ligue 1 outfit Lille in a second leg round of 16 UEFA Champions League fixture played on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

The Blues came into the game with a 2-0 advantage from the first leg but went behind in the 38th minute when Burak Yilmaz converted a penalty for Lille.

Chelsea qualified just before the halftime break when Christian Pulisic converted a pas by Jorginho.

Chelsea captain Caesar Azpilicueta scored from a ball through to him by Mason Mount in the 71st minute to put Chelsea in front.

The Blues would hold on to secure the win and move to the quarterfinals with a 4-1 scoreline on aggregate.

After sealing their place among the best eight teams in European football Chelsea fans were worried about their potential opponents.

The general consensus was that on Friday, March 18 when the draws will be made, Chelsea get paired with Portuguese side Benfica who beat Ajax, or Spanish La Liga minnows Villareal who destroyed Juventus 3-0 away from home.

