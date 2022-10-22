'He did not join because of money' - Reactions as Casemiro rescues point for Manchester United against Chelsea

In the biggest game if the weekend, Chelsea and Manchester United provided a cautious first half with no goals scored.

In the 87th minute, Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay pulled back an opponent in the box.

Jorginho stepped up to convert the penalty and put Chelsea in front. Graham Potter's side were close to the finish line, but Casemiro would rise up to head in a cross by Luke Shaw deep in additional time to stun Stamford Bridge.

It turned out to be the last action of the game as Manchester United denied Chelsea maximum points at the death.

Casemiro the Manchester United hero

Manchester United fans piled criticism on McTominay for his mistake as Casemiro received praise for his goal.

Casemiro a five-time Champions League winner was criticized for choosing to leave Real Madrid and join Manchester United contending in the Europa League.

It was widely reported that Casemiro only opted to join Manchester United because of a significant pay rise.

After a slow start in England, Casemiro had now worked his way into the starting lineup at Manchester United.

His first goal for the club came at a crucial time and Manchester United fans were quick to remind those who criticized the Brazilian's motive for joining.

