'He did not join because of money' - Reactions as Casemiro rescues point for Manchester United against Chelsea

Tosin Abayomi
'He did not join because of money' - Manchester United fans hail savior Casemiro as Chelsea drop points at Stamford Bridge.

Reactions as Casemiro rescues point for Manchester United against Chelsea
Reactions as Casemiro rescues point for Manchester United against Chelsea

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United in a Premier League fixture played on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

In the biggest game if the weekend, Chelsea and Manchester United provided a cautious first half with no goals scored.

In the 87th minute, Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay pulled back an opponent in the box.

Jorginho stepped up to convert the penalty and put Chelsea in front. Graham Potter's side were close to the finish line, but Casemiro would rise up to head in a cross by Luke Shaw deep in additional time to stun Stamford Bridge.

It turned out to be the last action of the game as Manchester United denied Chelsea maximum points at the death.

Manchester United fans piled criticism on McTominay for his mistake as Casemiro received praise for his goal.

Casemiro a five-time Champions League winner was criticized for choosing to leave Real Madrid and join Manchester United contending in the Europa League.

It was widely reported that Casemiro only opted to join Manchester United because of a significant pay rise.

After a slow start in England, Casemiro had now worked his way into the starting lineup at Manchester United.

His first goal for the club came at a crucial time and Manchester United fans were quick to remind those who criticized the Brazilian's motive for joining.

See reactions to Casemiro below

Casemiro returns to action for Manchester United when they welcome Sheriff Tiraspol in their next Europa League fixture scheduled for Thursday, October 27, 2022.

