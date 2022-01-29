AFCON 2021: 'Nobody can stop Cameroon' - Reactions as Indomitable Lions send Gambia home

The first half ended without a goal as the Gambia were resolute in defense against the AFCON hosts.

Cameroon would break the deadlock in the 50th minute when Lyon striker Karl Toko Ekambi converted a ball through to him by Collins Fai.

The second goal came shortly after as Ekabi got his second by converting a cross by Martin Hongla in the 56th minute.

Cameroon held on to seal the win and advance to the semifinal of the competition.

After another impressive performance fans took to Twitter to express their opinion about the AFCON hosts.

The general consensus was that Cameroon cannot be stopped from securing the title on home soil.

See reactions below

