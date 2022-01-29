AFCON 2021: 'Nobody can stop Cameroon' - Reactions as Indomitable Lions send Gambia home

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Indomitable Lions have the chance to make history on home soil.

Cameroon are through to the AFCON semifinals
Cameroon recorded a 2-0 victory against the Gambia in a quarterfinal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash played on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

The first half ended without a goal as the Gambia were resolute in defense against the AFCON hosts.

Cameroon would break the deadlock in the 50th minute when Lyon striker Karl Toko Ekambi converted a ball through to him by Collins Fai.

The second goal came shortly after as Ekabi got his second by converting a cross by Martin Hongla in the 56th minute.

Cameroon held on to seal the win and advance to the semifinal of the competition.

After another impressive performance fans took to Twitter to express their opinion about the AFCON hosts.

The general consensus was that Cameroon cannot be stopped from securing the title on home soil.

See reactions below

Tweets about Cameroon
Tweets about Cameroon
Tweets about Cameroon
Tweets about Cameroon
Cameroon will now wait to find out their semifinal opponents between Egypt and Morocco.

