'First to do no dey pain' and 6 other reactions to Tunisia's AFCON exit

However, some Nigerians were still not over the Super Eagles shock exit from the Cameroon showpiece courtesy of this same Tunisia, as it was a series of mixed feelings amongst football fans in Nigeria.

While some seemed happy about it, others weren't as their loss triggered a reality check that left them weak in actuality.

We asked some Nigerians how they felt about Tunisia's result against Burkina Faso on Saturday and here are their reactions:

Ahmed - 25 'Tunisia deserved to lose'

"I think since that game against Nigeria, they showed that they are the true masters of dirty football, negative football I must say.

Perhaps they thought it could work against everybody, forgetting that it's not every time lightning strikes twice.

As a matter of fact, I think those guys deserved to lose because they don't even know how to play ball. Big Congratulations to Burkina Faso by the way"

Kimberly - 24 'Super Eagles should apologize again'

" Well, funny enough I thought because Tunisia won Nigeria, they would even go all the way to the finals. Mumu me sha...I think that our team should apologize to us again because ahh aah....those can't play ball and we should never have lost to them in the first place, they should apologize for abeg"

Uche - 29 'First to do no dey pain'

"I'm very excited about the result. Yes!! Burkina Faso did it for Nigeria.

Tunisia thought that they can play their st***d tricks on everybody forgetting that this is the AFCON. First to do no dey pain and we have all seen it.

Africa football is not a one tactics tournament that, you must have a plan B because everybody is playing to win and not to defend or keep a clean sheet.

Charles - 33 'Tunisia scammed us'

"I have nothing to say really except that we were scammed.

These guys can't play anything, they have no idea of good football and I didn't even finish the game because I got tired but I was happy with the full-time score, Let them do and go home jare.

Imagine them winning Nigeria and being spineless against Burkina Faso, ruining my sure slip. They can't even draw the game at least...abi they've forgotten their playing style all of a sudden?......*sighs.''

Anita - 29 'The Best team won'

" The best team won for me though. I thought Tunisia would find a way in that match after they scored the first, but it was looking it wouldn't happen.

I wish Nigeria never lost to them too. Now it's looking like Nigeria was never even good at all in the first place"

Yinka - 23 'I am in no shock'

" Let's be clear here please... this is not a shock loss. Shock what? who? how? where?

This Tunisia or another Tunisia? I am in no shock whatsoever.

My mind was telling me they will lose...if not now, then at the semis and it's exactly what happened. Let nobody call it a shock. Only those who don't watch football will say they are shocked. What was supposed to happen, happened...period! "

Marvellous - 24 'Make everybody getat'

' Abeg abeg abeg.......which reaction? What's there to react to? Omoo the minute Nigeria crashed out, i lost interest in this AFCON, to be honest, I'm only watching because my club isn't playing this weekend.

