Reactions as 'big game player' Kai Havertz's classy goal gives Chelsea victory over Newcastle

The Blues engaged in a highly entertaining physical contest against the Magpies at the Bridge on Sunday.

After being held to a goalless draw in the first-half, Thomas Tuchel's men came roaring back into the game late in the second-half courtesy of a 'classy' goal from Kai Havertz in the 89th minute.

The 22-year-old's stoppage time beauty was enough to give Chelsea a much needed three points to cap off a hectic week of controversy and crisis surrounding the club after the Blues owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government on Thursday over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich's sanction saw Chelsea's shirt sponsor Three UK as well as Hyundai suspend their partnership deals with the club as the future of the London club continues to remain uncertain.

However, the Blues still managed to rack up back to back wins this week, recording a 3-1 victory away at Norwich on Thursday, before their win on their return to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Following Kai Havertz brilliant winner against Newcastle, fans of social media have taken to Twitter to hail the young German and his beautiful finish.