Reactions as 'big game player' Kai Havertz's classy goal gives Chelsea victory over Newcastle

David Ben
Sports  >  Sports gist

Chelsea fans have singled out Kai Havertz for special praise after the German attacker's 'sleek' goal gave The Blues a hard-fought win over Newcastle on Sunday

Social media reacts as Kai Havertz 'stunner' gives Chelsea win over Newcastle in the Premier League Sunday
Chelsea recorded a 1-0 victory over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, March 13 in the Premier League.

The Blues engaged in a highly entertaining physical contest against the Magpies at the Bridge on Sunday.

After being held to a goalless draw in the first-half, Thomas Tuchel's men came roaring back into the game late in the second-half courtesy of a 'classy' goal from Kai Havertz in the 89th minute.

Kai Havertz scored the winner for Chelsea against Newcastle on Sunday
The 22-year-old's stoppage time beauty was enough to give Chelsea a much needed three points to cap off a hectic week of controversy and crisis surrounding the club after the Blues owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government on Thursday over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Roma Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government on Thursday morning
Abramovich's sanction saw Chelsea's shirt sponsor Three UK as well as Hyundai suspend their partnership deals with the club as the future of the London club continues to remain uncertain.

However, the Blues still managed to rack up back to back wins this week, recording a 3-1 victory away at Norwich on Thursday, before their win on their return to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger celebrates with kai Havertz after his goal against Newcastle on Sunday
Following Kai Havertz brilliant winner against Newcastle, fans of social media have taken to Twitter to hail the young German and his beautiful finish.

Here are some of the best reactions below:

Topics:

David Ben David Ben

