Sadio Mane rested for Barcelona as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim

It was a fast start for Bayern Munich as they took the lead as early as the 18th minute when Jamal Musiala converted a ball through to him by compatriot Leon Goretzka.

In the 38th minute, Bayern Munich had a second as Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting converted a ball through to him by Serge Gnabry.

Bayern Munich went to the halftime break with a two-goal cushion. In the second half, Senegalese forward Sadio Mane was brought on for Kingsley Coman in the 61st minute.

With a midweek game against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Bayern Munich reduced the intensity as they held on to their advantage to claim all three points.

Choupo-Moting on goals and Barcelona

Cameroon forward Choupo-Moting found the net in the previous league game against Freiburg, then had a brace against Augsburg in the DFB Pokal and was on target against Hoffenheim.

Speaking to Sky after the game, the Cameroon star discussed his form in front of goal.

He said, "There's no real secret. I throw everything into every training session, I train well.

"I trust my qualities and the qualities of the team, it's great that everything is going well"

Choupo-Moting also reiterated that Bayern Munich cannot underestimate Barcelona despite having 12 points from four group games.

He added, "Playing against Barça is always something special. We have to take the game seriously, it's their last chance (to qualify).

"I'm also looking forward to meeting Lewy. He's a great guy and a world-class striker"