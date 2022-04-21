WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Injury galore' - Reactions as Barcelona survive against Real Sociedad thanks to Aubameyang

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
Araujo, Alves pick up injury as Barcelona are now just 15 points behind Real Madrid after beating Real Sociedad.

Aubameyang scores as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 1-0
Aubameyang scores as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 1-0

Barcelona recorded a 0-1 victory away against Real Sociedad in a Spanish La Liga fixture played at San Sebastian on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The Catalan giants suffered a 0-1 loss to Cadiz to start the week and aimed to bounce back.

It was the first time that Barcelona would suffer back to back defeats at the Camp Nou under Xavi Hernandez as they were knocked out of the Europa League by German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

Aubameyang scores as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 1-0
Aubameyang scores as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 1-0 Pulse Nigeria

Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang rose highest to convert a ball through to him by fellow winter transfer window signing Ferran Torres as early as the 11th minute to give Barcelona the lead.

It turned out to be the only goal of the game as Barcelona withstood pressure from Real Sociedad in the second half to win the game.

The victory for Barcelona means they are still second on the standings level on points with Sevilla.

The Catalans ahave a game in hand and

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

