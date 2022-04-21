'Injury galore' - Reactions as Barcelona survive against Real Sociedad thanks to Aubameyang

The Catalan giants suffered a 0-1 loss to Cadiz to start the week and aimed to bounce back.

It was the first time that Barcelona would suffer back to back defeats at the Camp Nou under Xavi Hernandez as they were knocked out of the Europa League by German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang rose highest to convert a ball through to him by fellow winter transfer window signing Ferran Torres as early as the 11th minute to give Barcelona the lead.

It turned out to be the only goal of the game as Barcelona withstood pressure from Real Sociedad in the second half to win the game.

The victory for Barcelona means they are still second on the standings level on points with Sevilla.