'Iwobi of all people' - Reactions as Super Eagles star scores a 99th-minute goal against Newcastle to take Everton out of relegation zone

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Everton fans believe the 40 million pounds given to Arsenal for Iwobi has now been justified.

Alex Iwobi was the hero for Everton against Newcastle United
Alex Iwobi was the hero for Everton against Newcastle United

On Thursday, March 17, 2022, Everton recorded a 1-0 victory at home against Newcastle United in a Premier League fixture played at Goodison Park.

Recommended articles

The only goal of the game came in the 99th minute when Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi converted a ball through to him by Dominic Calvert Lewin.

The goal secured a much-needed three points for the Toffees as they continue their battle to avoid relegation this season.

Iwobi who started the game gave Frank Lampard his first victory in five games and Everton fans took to Twitter to react.

Ever since Iwobi joined Everton from Premier League rivals he has been under severe scrutiny for his performances.

The Nigerian midfielder was brought in for a reported fee of 40 million pounds and Everton fans were hoping he will be a difference-maker to their side.

The 25-year-old has however struggled to be productive in front of goal and has now been subjected to abuse every time Everton loses.

He was the game-winner against Newcastle United which brought about mixed reactions from Everton fans on Twitter.

See reactions below

Reactions as Alex Iwobi scores for Everton against Newcastle United
Reactions as Alex Iwobi scores for Everton against Newcastle United Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Alex Iwobi scores for Everton against Newcastle United
Reactions as Alex Iwobi scores for Everton against Newcastle United Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Alex Iwobi scores for Everton against Newcastle United
Reactions as Alex Iwobi scores for Everton against Newcastle United Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Alex Iwobi scores for Everton against Newcastle United
Reactions as Alex Iwobi scores for Everton against Newcastle United Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Alex Iwobi scores for Everton against Newcastle United
Reactions as Alex Iwobi scores for Everton against Newcastle United Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Alex Iwobi scores for Everton against Newcastle United
Reactions as Alex Iwobi scores for Everton against Newcastle United Pulse Nigeria
Reactions as Alex Iwobi scores for Everton against Newcastle United
Reactions as Alex Iwobi scores for Everton against Newcastle United Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Alex Iwobi was the hero for Everton against Newcastle United

    'Iwobi of all people' - Reactions as Super Eagles star scores a 99th-minute goal against Newcastle to take Everton out of relegation zone

  • Alex Iwobi scored the winner for Everton against Newcastle United

    Watch Alex Iwobi score the winning goal for Everton against Newcastle United in the 99th minute [Video]

  • Pedri was on target as Barcelona beat Galatasaray 2-1

    'We are favorites to win the Europa League' - Pedri boasts after Barcelona come back to beat Galatasaray

Recommended articles

Cyriel Dessers responds to Austine Eguavoen's snub with another goal for Feyenoord

Cyriel Dessers responds to Austine Eguavoen's snub with another goal for Feyenoord

'Iwobi of all people' - Reactions as Super Eagles star scores a 99th-minute goal against Newcastle to take Everton out of relegation zone

'Iwobi of all people' - Reactions as Super Eagles star scores a 99th-minute goal against Newcastle to take Everton out of relegation zone

Watch Alex Iwobi score the winning goal for Everton against Newcastle United in the 99th minute [Video]

Watch Alex Iwobi score the winning goal for Everton against Newcastle United in the 99th minute [Video]

Yira Sor, Olayinka shine in 7-goal thriller as Slavia Prague dispatch LASK

Yira Sor, Olayinka shine in 7-goal thriller as Slavia Prague dispatch LASK

Zaidu and Porto bow out of Europa league despite brave draw

Zaidu and Porto bow out of Europa league despite brave draw

Late Iwobi winner inches Everton closer to safety

Late Iwobi winner inches Everton closer to safety

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

Paul Pogba becomes 3rd Manchester United player to be robbed in 2022

Paul Pogba's family was robbed while he was playing for Manchester United
2022 WCQ

Nigerians to watch Super Eagles against Ghana for just N2000 at Abuja Stadium

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a tough battle against the Black Stars of Ghana
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Kanu, Okocha, and 15 former Super Eagles players to feature in Tinubu's 70th birthday novelty game

Several Super Eagles players will celebrate Tinubu's 70th birthday
UECL

Wilfred Ndidi injured, doubtful for Ghana clash as Leicester City book quarterfinal spot despite loss to Rennes

Wilfred Ndidi was in action as Leicester City lost to Rennes
UEL

'We are favorites to win the Europa League' - Pedri boasts after Barcelona come back to beat Galatasaray

Pedri was on target as Barcelona beat Galatasaray 2-1

'Iwobi of all people' - Reactions as Super Eagles star scores a 99th-minute goal against Newcastle to take Everton out of relegation zone

Alex Iwobi was the hero for Everton against Newcastle United
PREMIER LEAGUE

Watch Alex Iwobi score the winning goal for Everton against Newcastle United in the 99th minute [Video]

Alex Iwobi scored the winner for Everton against Newcastle United

3 'sharp sharp' facts about NUGA you must know

Nigeria University Games, NUGA.