'Iwobi of all people' - Reactions as Super Eagles star scores a 99th-minute goal against Newcastle to take Everton out of relegation zone

The only goal of the game came in the 99th minute when Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi converted a ball through to him by Dominic Calvert Lewin.

The goal secured a much-needed three points for the Toffees as they continue their battle to avoid relegation this season.

Iwobi who started the game gave Frank Lampard his first victory in five games and Everton fans took to Twitter to react.

Ever since Iwobi joined Everton from Premier League rivals he has been under severe scrutiny for his performances.

The Nigerian midfielder was brought in for a reported fee of 40 million pounds and Everton fans were hoping he will be a difference-maker to their side.

The 25-year-old has however struggled to be productive in front of goal and has now been subjected to abuse every time Everton loses.

He was the game-winner against Newcastle United which brought about mixed reactions from Everton fans on Twitter.

See reactions below

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria