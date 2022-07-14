WAFCON 2022

'Eto'o cannot save you' - Reactions as Ajibade gives Super Falcons World Cup ticket against 'rough' Cameroon

Ajibade and Onumonu combine as Super Falcons do what Super Eagles failed to do.

Reactions as Ajibade gives Super Falcons World Cup ticket against 'rough' Cameroon
Reactions as Ajibade gives Super Falcons World Cup ticket against 'rough' Cameroon

The Super Falcons of Nigeria recorded a 1-0 victory against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

After a goalless first half, the Super Falcons scored found the back of the net early in the second half.

Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade put Nigeria in front in the 56th minute from a ball by Ifeoma Onumonu.

The Super Falcons would hold on to a goal lead in a quarterfinal 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) clash at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco.

The victory means the Super Falcons booked a spot in the semifinal where they will face tournament hosts Morocco.

The Super Falcons also picked one of the tickets to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Ajibade delivers for Nigeria again!
Ajibade delivers for Nigeria again! Pulse Nigeria

The Super Falcons and the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon are familiar foes at the WAFCON.

Every match between the two nations is a battle and this was an explosive encounter as expected.

The Super Falcons established dominance to start the game against the Indomitable Lionesses content to soak up pressure.

The Super Falcons eventually were able to take down their rivals in a fight for a World Cup ticket.

Reactions as Super Falcons book World Cup ticket
Reactions as Super Falcons book World Cup ticket Pulse Nigeria

Nigerians were pleased with the Super Falcons securing a World Cup ticket in New Zealand and Australia next year especially after the Super Eagles failed to do so against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The game was rough with every referee decision contested by the -players and fans in attendance,

Former Cameroon star Samuel Eto'o who is now the President of their football federation was in attendance at the stadium.

Nigerian fans mocked the Cameroon legend and praised Ajibade for her heroics in the game.

See reactions below

Reactions to Ajibade, Super Falcons victory against Cameroon and Eto'o
Reactions to Ajibade, Super Falcons victory against Cameroon and Eto'o Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to Ajibade, Super Falcons victory against Cameroon and Eto'o
Reactions to Ajibade, Super Falcons victory against Cameroon and Eto'o Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to Ajibade, Super Falcons victory against Cameroon and Eto'o
Reactions to Ajibade, Super Falcons victory against Cameroon and Eto'o Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to Ajibade, Super Falcons victory against Cameroon and Eto'o
Reactions to Ajibade, Super Falcons victory against Cameroon and Eto'o Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to Ajibade, Super Falcons victory against Cameroon and Eto'o
Reactions to Ajibade, Super Falcons victory against Cameroon and Eto'o Pulse Nigeria

