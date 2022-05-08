Reactions as AC Milan return to the top of Serie A with 3-1 win against Verona

Tosin Abayomi
Just 2 games stand in the way of AC Milan as Champions of Italy after comeback win against Verona.

AC Milan returned to the summit of Serie A with a 3-1 victory away against Hellas Verona on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

AC Milan started the day second on the standings after Inter Milan's comeback victory against Empoli to start the weekend.

Sandro Tonali had a goal disallowed in the 16th minute. Davide Faraoni put Verona in front in the 38th minute when he converted a ball through to him by Darko Lazovic.

In additional time of the first half, Tonali would equalize for Milan when he converted a ball through to him by Rafael Leao as both teams went to the halftime break level.

Just after the restart, Tonali and Leao combined to put Milan in front for the first time.

In the 86th minute, Junior Messias completed the come back for Milan when he converted a ball through to him by Alessandro Florenzi.

The victory means that Milan return to the top of the standings two points ahead of city rivals Inter.

With just two games left to play, Milan have full control of their destiny in the Scudetto race.

Reactions as AC Milan return to the top of Serie A with 3-1 win against Verona

